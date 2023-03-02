Local
RIP Great Prayer Day … now another holiday is under fire
Just days following the demise of Great Prayer Day as a holiday, deputy mayor has proposed to axe May 1 as well
Earlier this week, Parliament voted to abolish Store Bededag (Great Prayer Day) as a holiday – a day off that Denmark has enjoyed for some 350 years.
Now, Copenhageners may face losing yet another holiday following the news that the city’s mayor for employment and integration, Jens-Kristian Lütken, has proposed cutting May 1 (Labour Day) as a holiday.
Ninety years and counting
Since 1933, school children and public workers in Denmark’s biggest municipality have had the day off on May 1, something that Lütken wants to amend.
“Having a political holiday is something that we deem to be a relic of the past,” Lütken told TV2 News.
Instead, Lütken and his party Venstre want parents and schools to jointly decide whether a holiday can be held on a different day.
READ ALSO: Bun in the oven: Government has timer set to abolish Store Bededag public holiday this afternoon
Unlikely to attract support
But that idea has attracted particularly heavy criticism from Red Bloc parties in the city. And given that the Red Bloc traditionally dominates policy-making in the capital, there isn’t much hope for Lütken’s proposal becoming a reality.
“Copenhagen is the oldest of all municipalities and it is here that the labour movement was born,” Knud Holt Nielsen, a local politician for Enhedslisten, told TV2 News.
“Having the day off and participating in May 1 events is a long and good Copenhagen tradition that all children and parents know. It’s a bad proposal and one which we will vote against.”
Crucial meeting tonight
A school and parent organisation, Skole og Forældre, have also shot down the idea, and the proposal is expected to be voted down at a City Hall meeting tonight.
Copenhagen is actually one of relatively few municipalities in the Capital Region in which May 1 – International Workers’ Day – is an obligatory day off at the schools.
Of the 34 municipalities in the capital area, only 11 have the day off. In fact, the same can be said for only 14 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities.
READ ALSO: Mayday! Recalling the terror spread by the Gladsaxe bomber in 1978
Business
Passage to India reopens: Copenhagen-New Delhi route returns to the skies
Following a three-year hiatus brought about by the pandemic, Air India is once again offering a direct link from Denmark to India’s capital
Christian W
Local
Camping union warns new law could give Denmark a trailer park culture similar to the US
Loïc Padovani
Activities
Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Deep Purple – March begins with a ‘Battle of the Venues’
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Advertisement
Denmark
Ecco headquarters vandalised to mark anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Loïc Padovani
Activities
KFTS – Holistic approach to teaching acting that provides a strong psychological grounding
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Sponsored content
Få de flotteste trægulve med hjælp fra professionel gulvsliber
This content is sponsored
National
Government confident new bill will enable companies to more easily recruit foreign labour
Ben Hamilton
News
When life’s this good, who needs the Metaverse, chorus Danes in their condemnation of virtual worlds
Ben Hamilton
Culture
When Pedro Pascal wins his EMMY, he better remember to thank Denmark!
When the star of ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Narcos’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ was just nine months old, his parents were granted asylum fleeing from the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet
Ben Hamilton
National
Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death
Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe