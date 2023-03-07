International
Denmark increases aid to Turkey
One month after the first earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, minister Dan Jørgensen has visited the rubble
There is still a big need for aid to help Turkey get back on its feet after the terrible earthquakes in February.
Visit to the region
The minister for development, co-operation and global climate policy, Dan Jørgensen, has accordingly decided to donate another 35 million kroner to help the victims after seeing the devastation first-hand.
Jørgensen recently accompanied Danny Annan, the Danish ambassador to Turkey, along with Turkish Foreign Ministry and Danish Red Cross representatives, on a trip to Hatay in southeast Turkey to witness the damage.
“The devastation I’ve seen and the people I’ve talked to have made a big impression. It is an unbearable disaster that has hit Turkey and Syria. In such a situation, the international community must step in to help,” the minister said.
Over 50,000 people have now died as a result of the earthquakes, and more than 100,000 have lost their homes.
READ ALSO: Danish air support to aid Turkey
141 million kroner in total
The extra 35 million means Denmark has now donated 141 million kroner to Turkish and Syrian victims. Most of the funds will be spent on providing food, shelter, access to health services and help to process the psychological trauma.
The counselling is vital, according to Jørgensen, who visited the tent camps housing those who have lost their homes. The minister also visited centres that distribute food to homeless people and those that provide psychological support to children affected by the earthquakes.
“My message on this visit has been clear: Denmark would very much like to help the Turkish people in this difficult situation. The victims of the earthquakes urgently need our help,” he said.
“I have no doubt the Danish help makes a big difference to the lives of a lot of people who are in an absolutely terrible situation. And I am deeply impressed by the important efforts our partners are making under very difficult conditions.”
