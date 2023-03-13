Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Business

How much tax are you getting back? 

Christian W    March 13th, 2023

Share

The Skat tax authority has released its annual personal tax assessment notice today and queues were formidable for those wanting an early peek

It’s currently about a 15-20 minute wait to log in (photo: screenshot)

MIllions of people in Denmark queued up online over the weekend to check whether they got taxes back for last year.

Even though the Skattestyrelsen tax authority only officially released its annual personal tax assessment notice ‘Årsopgørelse’ today, over three million people had logged in to Skat.dk for an early check since Friday.

There are many aspects that relate to the Årsopgørelse and it’s important to log in and help Skat get it right.

Unsure about how to access your account? Log in at www.tastselv.skat.dk and use your NemID/MitID to check your details. 

READ ALSO: Politicians squabble over passenger tax, but public wants to pay even more

May 1 deadline for changes
Once in, users are able to make changes to their Årsopgørelse up until May 1 – something that about 750,000 people have already done despite it only being available since Friday.

Skattestyrelsen revealed yesterday that the changes the public has been particularly interested in are:

– ‘Kørselsfradrag‘: the deduction for travel between home and work.

– ‘Servicefradrag‘: the deduction for certain services (like cleaning, gardening and minding children) that are performed at home.

– ‘Rejseudgifter‘: the travel expense deduction relating to working away from home.

Currently, the wait to log in is about 15-20 minutes.

Read more about the Årsopgørelse tax assessment notice here (in English).

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

St Albans Church priest appointed Bishop of Huddersfield

‘Promotion’ brings to an end an almost five-year term in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Business

How much tax are you getting back? 

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Life of Brian

Sebastian Haw

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Improv’s Irish poster girl

Sam Clem-Whiting

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Celebrating the good people of Ireland

Ben Hamilton

International

A year for most children is a lifetime …

Etleva Kadilli - Director of UNICEF Supply Division

International

Why the Mafia believe in Denmark. And how Denmark has made them a fortune

Sebastian Haw

Activities

On Screens for March: Now that the Fawlty Towers blueprint’s been ripped up …

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

National

DSB looking for new ways to improve its punctuality

Loïc Padovani

International

Copenhagen the world’s sixth best city for studying abroad – survey

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

More cash, more kids – if you’re a man

Sebastian Haw

Activities

March Events: Why Tivoli’s opening will supply the missing spring in all our steps

Loic Padovani

News

Defence minister on leave confident he’ll return … at some point

Christian W

General

Nye Borgerlige in mayhem: New party head fired

Right wing party’s star has faded significantly in the wake of Pernille Vermund stepping down from the party recently

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Denmark

Danes unconcerned about crime

Sebastian Haw

National

CO2 pumped underground for the first time

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

National

Men had longer working week than women in 2022

Sebastian Haw

National

Double Tragedy in Taastrup and Møns Klint

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Mona Lisa and AI team up to lead Danish tourism push

Christian W

Local

Young polar bear electrocuted at Copenhagen Zoo

Christian W
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Germany confident it has located vessel responsible for Nord Stream explosions on Danish island of Christiansø, but no hard evidence yet

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Emily in Paris becomes Collins in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Norse gods older than once thought

Sebastian Haw

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

International

The beholders have spoken! Danes are the tenth most attractive people in the world

Ben Hamilton

Local

Not all things are equal in snow-ravaged, egalitarian Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

National

Duration of master’s degrees to be shortened

Sebastian Haw

Local

Copenhagen close to ushering in poverty limit for children

Christian W

International

Copenhagen has world’s best work-life balance, according to Forbes study

Ben Hamilton

National

Science Round-Up: New technique means recyclable wind turbine blades

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Family reunited after two centuries apart – proof of time’s transformative qualities in the world of art

Ben Hamilton

Local

It’s a blizzard, Hjørring!

Ben Hamilton

News

Courting the odds: Danish sports stars suing bookmaker giant

Christian W

Business

Electric car sales rapidly increasing in Denmark

One of them, Tesla’s Model Y, was the most sold model in the country in February

Loïc Padovani

National

Snow way! Winter not quite done with us yet

Christian W

EU

Offshore wind farm projects on the rocks

Sebastian Haw