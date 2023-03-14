Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

General

Denmark remains among leading countries for knowledge jobs

Christian W    March 14th, 2023

Share

But according to the 2023 Geography of Europe’s Brain Business Jobs Index, growth in eastern Europe poses a particular challenge

Still among the best, but the competition is catching up! (photo: Pixabay)

Denmark and its capital Copenhagen have long been among the top countries in Europe when it comes to knowledge-intensive jobs – for example, employment in tech, information and communications, advanced services, and creative professions.

And indeed, the European Centre for Entrepreneurship and Policy Reform (ECEPR) once again ranks both countries comfortably in the top 10 on its Geography of Europe’s Brain Business Jobs Index.

Denmark ranked sixth overall behind Switzerland, Ireland, Sweden, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen was seventh in the regional ranking behind Bratislava, Budapest, Prague, Stockholm, Oberbayern (Munich) and Paris.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen has world’s best work-life balance, according to Forbes study

Grinding to a halt?
But clouds could be gathering ahead.

Denmark is one of just three countries (Iceland and Greece are the others) that saw negative growth compared to 2014. 

According to the report, the Danes need to implement policy and reduce costs to maintain their position at the forefront of knowledge nations.

“The challenge for Denmark is to compete for brain business jobs at a time when much of the growth is happening in the capital regions of Eastern European countries, which combine talent supply with low costs for employing the talents,” the report found.

Denmark’s strengths lie in pharmaceuticals, publishing, and film/TV/music, according to the report, while it lags somewhat in advertising & market research, telecommunications, and IT services. 

Check out the entire report here (in English).

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

PM travels to North Africa to butter up the Egyptians

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Denmark’s best cake is in Copenhagen

Christian W

General

Denmark remains among leading countries for knowledge jobs

Christian W

National

Gender-neutral names an increasingly popular choice for new-borns in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

Danish company abolishes children’s sick day limit

Ben Hamilton

Business

Top 1 percent gobbling up almost a tenth of all income

Christian W

Culture

St Patrick’s Day 2023: These actresses are more than a match for the fellas 

Christian W

Local

Whopper of a story! Burger King in Copenhagen going meatless for a month

Christian W

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Culture

Danish Oscar nominee just happy to be there

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Wag the Bear: How a Danish NGO is helping to deliver the truth to Russians via YouTube

Ben Hamilton
Just a few weeks now (photo: Facebook/Forsvaret)

National

First Danish tanks ready for Ukraine in May

Christian W

International

St Albans Church priest appointed Bishop of Huddersfield

Ben Hamilton

Business

How much tax are you getting back? 

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Life of Brian

Now he’s been at the helm of The Globe Irish Pub near Nørreport for over quarter of a century, it’s probably fair craic we can finally use the Monty Python reference

Sebastian Haw

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Improv’s Irish poster girl

Sam Clem-Whiting

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Celebrating the good people of Ireland

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

International

A year for most children is a lifetime …

Etleva Kadilli - Director of UNICEF Supply Division

International

Why the Mafia believe in Denmark. And how Denmark has made them a fortune

Sebastian Haw

Activities

On Screens for March: Now that the Fawlty Towers blueprint’s been ripped up …

Ben Hamilton

National

DSB looking for new ways to improve its punctuality

Loïc Padovani

International

Copenhagen the world’s sixth best city for studying abroad – survey

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

More cash, more kids – if you’re a man

Sebastian Haw

Activities

March Events: Why Tivoli’s opening will supply the missing spring in all our steps

Loic Padovani

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

News

Defence minister on leave confident he’ll return … at some point

Christian W

General

Nye Borgerlige in mayhem: New party head fired

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

News

Up the Alternative Alley: A diamond in the rough

Astrid Heise-Fjeldgren

National

Men had longer working week than women in 2022

Sebastian Haw

National

Double Tragedy in Taastrup and Møns Klint

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Mona Lisa and AI team up to lead Danish tourism push

Christian W

Local

Young polar bear electrocuted at Copenhagen Zoo

Christian W
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Germany confident it has located vessel responsible for Nord Stream explosions on Danish island of Christiansø, but no hard evidence yet

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Emily in Paris becomes Collins in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Norse gods older than once thought

Sebastian Haw

International

The beholders have spoken! Danes are the tenth most attractive people in the world

Before you hail your own nationality’s beauty, bear it in mind that the world of celebrity has been a huge influence on the rankings!

Ben Hamilton

Local

Not all things are equal in snow-ravaged, egalitarian Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

National

State will say sorry for violence, sexual abuse and forced castration in care homes

Sebastian Haw