General
Denmark remains among leading countries for knowledge jobs
But according to the 2023 Geography of Europe’s Brain Business Jobs Index, growth in eastern Europe poses a particular challenge
Denmark and its capital Copenhagen have long been among the top countries in Europe when it comes to knowledge-intensive jobs – for example, employment in tech, information and communications, advanced services, and creative professions.
And indeed, the European Centre for Entrepreneurship and Policy Reform (ECEPR) once again ranks both countries comfortably in the top 10 on its Geography of Europe’s Brain Business Jobs Index.
Denmark ranked sixth overall behind Switzerland, Ireland, Sweden, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
Meanwhile, Copenhagen was seventh in the regional ranking behind Bratislava, Budapest, Prague, Stockholm, Oberbayern (Munich) and Paris.
Grinding to a halt?
But clouds could be gathering ahead.
Denmark is one of just three countries (Iceland and Greece are the others) that saw negative growth compared to 2014.
According to the report, the Danes need to implement policy and reduce costs to maintain their position at the forefront of knowledge nations.
“The challenge for Denmark is to compete for brain business jobs at a time when much of the growth is happening in the capital regions of Eastern European countries, which combine talent supply with low costs for employing the talents,” the report found.
Denmark’s strengths lie in pharmaceuticals, publishing, and film/TV/music, according to the report, while it lags somewhat in advertising & market research, telecommunications, and IT services.
