Brexit reprieve for late submissions: Brits handed new deadline by which to apply for residence in Denmark

31 December 2023 the new date by which applications need to be received

The Immigration and Integration Ministry has today handed a large number of British nationals a lifeline.

Originally the ministry set a deadline of 31 December 2021 by which all Brits needed to apply for Danish residency, regardless of whether they already had it – temporary or permanent.

But in late 2020, the SIRI immigration services failed to inform a large number of Brits of the deadline – specifically those who moved to the country during that year: the period of transition following the country’s official withdrawal from the EU on 31 January 2020.

Some learned about the deadline from the media, or by word-of-mouth, but many did not until it was too late to apply.

It is believed that at least 350 Brits were caught out by the deadline, and in 2022 the authorities began the process of deporting them from Denmark. Several, including the case of Philip Russell, were highly publicised by the media.

After all, at a time when Denmark was facing a shortage of highly-skilled workers, why was it seeking to expel so many when an obvious mistake had taken place.

Continuing with the lives they have made in Denmark

The ministry has today confirmed it will set another deadline: 31 December 2023. An amendment will accordingly be made to the original executive order.

“I am very happy that we have found this solution. It has always been the government’s intention to make it easy and flexible for the British citizens living here to stay in Denmark,” commented Kaare Dybvad Bek, the immigration and integration minister.

“There are some who did not manage to apply, and it is particularly them we would like to give an extra chance. That is why I am pleased that all Britons who applied too late will now have the opportunity to have their application processed so that they can continue their lives in Denmark.”

Only those who took legal residence in Denmark (pursuant to the EU rules on free movement) before the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020 are eligible.

Furthermore, those whose applications were rejected because they did not meet the conditions of the Withdrawal Agreement will not be given the opportunity to have their application processed again.