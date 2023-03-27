Local
Rubbish piling up in Copenhagen as strike continues
Sanitation workers to decide today whether to continue strike, which has seen trash piles mounting high on the streets and back alleys of the capital
Complaints over the lack of spring weather are plentiful from a public starved of sunshine and warm weather.
But perhaps the cold temperatures are a blessing, considering the mountains of rubbish building up across Copenhagen.
Likely, the odour would have been significantly more putrid had the weather been warmer.
The city’s sanitation workers have been on strike for a week now, and piles of rubbish are forming on many streets and back alleyways.
An eyesore to residents, the immense heaps of rubbish are no doubt a boon to other city dwellers … the rats and birds ripping through bags of trash in search of food.
“The more rubbish there is, the greater the risk of attracting more rats, which will hide in the trash, eat and even build nests and multiply. And that’s when we have a problem,” Peter Weile, a pest controller, told Ritzau news service.
READ ALSO: Rubbish piling up over sanitation worker strike
A solution on the way?
The good news is that an end to the mountains of filth could be on the horizon.
The sanitation workers are due to meet this morning to discuss whether or not to continue striking or to enter into negotiations with their employer, Amager Ressourcecenter (ARC).
ARC, owned and operated by the city, has indicated that it wants to enter into a dialogue with the sanitation workers.
Responsibility for rubbish collection in the capital area has undertaken by companies in the private sector in recent years, but Copenhagen Municipality is in the process of assuming the reins once again.
Sanitation workers in Frederiksberg had also gone on strike in solidarity with their colleagues in Copenhagen, but resumed work again late last week.
Some 500 sanitation workers are currently on strike in the Copenhagen area, protesting over what they say is a lack of co-operation with employer ARC.
Local
Rubbish piling up in Copenhagen as strike continues
Sanitation workers to decide today whether to continue strike, which has seen trash piles mounting high on the streets and back alleys of the capital
Christian W
Advertisement
National
Inattention – the menace on Danish roads. Nine in ten strongly disapprove, but a third are guilty!
Ben Hamilton
Sponsored content
Uncovering the Facts: Separating Fact from Fiction in Casino Games
This content is sponsored
Advertisement
National
Health insurer concerned by stampede for Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss medicine
Ben Hamilton
Activities
Presents galore when The Blue Planet today celebrates its 10th birthday with late-afternoon visitors
Ben Hamilton
National
Danish school-leaver test should no longer include assessment of social and personal skills – minister
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
International
Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west
Sebastian Haw
Sponsored content
How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties
This content is sponsored
International
Denmark the second happiest country in the world – report
Nordics claim five of the top seven spots on World Happiness Report, with Finland number one
Ben Hamilton