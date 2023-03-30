News
Denmark’s sports clubs embrace third gender category
There is a ways to go yet, but move is an important step in the right direction, contends LGBTQ sports advocacy group
Denmark’s sporting landscape is heading into uncharted territory following the decision of its leading sports associations to usher in a third gender category.
Previously, members registering would have to choose between ‘male’ and ‘female’, but this year the option ‘other’ has also been included.
According to the 2022 Sports in Numbers report, compiled by sports associations DGI and DIF, 3,985 members of sports clubs checked the box marked ‘other’ last year.
READ ALSO: Record number of members at Danish sports clubs
Not perfect, but it’s a start
Charlotte Bach Thomassen, the head of DGI, said that the move comes at the request from sports associations and members.
“We are well aware that there are some people who feel far more included, heard and seen if they have the opportunity to register in the category ‘other’ instead of ‘male’ or ‘female’,” Thomassen told DR Nyheder.
LGBTQ+ sports organisation Pan Idræt echoed that sentiment, contending that the move sends a strong signal and is an important tool when working with gender identity in general.
An important step
However, it’s still early days. For instance, it is still up to the individual sports associations to decide whether they want to add another gender option when registering members.
“We haven’t reached the goal just because we have this category. But it’s an important step in the right direction,” Christian Bigom, the chair of Pan Idræt, told DR.
The news comes on the heels of revelations that Denmark saw a record number of sports club members in 2022.
National
Denmark committed to protecting 30 percent of the world’s nature, but can’t even manage 3 percent of its own
Ben Hamilton
National
Investigation into Lars Findsen’s allegations of political interference – and PM’s knowledge of the affair
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Advertisement
Business
You pay top dollar? At emerging Swedish discount chain, just one is often enough
Ben Hamilton
International
Huge ecological footprint places Denmark among world’s worst over-users of resources
Ben Hamilton
National
Volatile cocktail: Latest Danish terror threat assessment identifies new kind of person of interest to the authorities
Ben Hamilton
Denmark
I should Cocio! The criminal world’s equivalent of being caught with chocolate milk moustaches
Sebastian Haw
National
Quarterly meter readings! Gas consumers to get a more accurate picture of how much they owe
Loïc Padovani
National
More young adults living with their parents due to “perfect storm” of high inflation and rental costs in Denmark
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Easter must be coming … the themeparks are reopening!
Loic Padovani
News
Huge shock as Kazakhstan fight back to beat Denmark in thrilling Euro 2024 qualifier
Ben Hamilton
National
Inattention – the menace on Danish roads. Nine in ten strongly disapprove, but a third are guilty!
On average, one person dies every four days as a result of motorists being distracted – and it’s completely avoidable!
Ben Hamilton