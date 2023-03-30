Podcasts

Three more mega rap stars confirm Roskilde’s preference for hip-hop over rock

Ben Hamilton    March 30th, 2023

Lizzo, Latto and Busta Rhymes all confirmed

Lizzo returning after last appearing in 2019 (photo: Treefort Music Fest)

The line-up for the 2023 Roskilde Festival, which will again span late June and early June, is complete.

Also like in recent years, the traditional rock element of the festival, although still present, will mostly be sidelined by Danish youth’s music of choice: hip-hop.

Since Eminem headlined in 2018, it has been the festival’s dominant genre, from Cardi B and Travis Scott in 2019 to Post Malone and Tyler, the Creator in 2022.

Lizzo, Latto and Mr Long-Lost
This year’s component, already strong due to the presence of Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X, has today been bolstered by the addition of three more major US rap stars: Lizzo, Latto and Busta Rhymes. 

Lizzo – a multiple Grammy Award winner with a huge off-stage influence in the areas of body shaming and women’s & LGBTQ+ rights (her gay fans call themselves the Lizzbians) – will headline Day 4 of the festival, while Latto and Busta Rhymes join the stable performing on Day 2.

For Rhymes, it will be his first appearance in Denmark for 15 years.

Looking forward to having a Blæst
Also new to the schedule are Danish band Blæst – back after a hiatus caused by stress – who have the honour of opening the Orange Stage on Day 1, British hip-hop musician Loyle Carner and Danish singer-songwriter August Rosenbaum.

Other headliners already confirmed for this year’s festival include Blur, Rosalia, Queens of the Stone Age, Kesi, Burna Boy, Tove Lo, and Christine and the Queens. 

The music part of the festival kicks off on June 28 and concludes on July 1. Festival tickets cost 2,430 kroner and no categories (for the four separate days etc) have yet sold out this year.

