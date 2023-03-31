International
Pirates vacate Danish ship, taking crew members with them
It is unknown where the hostages have been taken
Pirates who attacked Danish-owned tanker Monjasa Reformer on Saturday have left the ship, but have taken three crew members with them, DR reports.
The number of hostages was reported by the media outlet TradeWinds, although the figure has not been confirmed by Monjasa, the company that owns the vessel.
The other members of the crew – originally 16 strong – are still aboard the oil and chemical tanker and ‘doing well’, according to Monjasa. None of the crew are Danish.
The ship was found adrift off the coast of Gabon by the French Navy.
READ ALSO: Danish ship overrun by pirates
Grisly gulf
The waters off the Gulf of Guinea have replaced the east coast of Africa as the world’s most dangerous pirating hotspot.
Though there has been a sharp decrease in the number of attacks in recent years, ships are still at risk. Poverty in nearby countries, such as Nigeria and Cameroon, has led many to the desperate measure of pirating.
There was no damage sustained by the ship or its cargo, which implies that the pirates may have decided to try and benefit from a hostage situation.
Allegedly five armed men carried out the attack, approaching the tanker on a small boat and boarding the bigger vessel.
Business
Years of good times for homeowners grinding to a halt
The prices of houses and apartments are plummeting, while sales have also taken a considerable nose dive recently
Christian W
Advertisement
National
Denmark committed to protecting 30 percent of the world’s nature, but can’t even manage 3 percent of its own
Ben Hamilton
National
Investigation into Lars Findsen’s allegations of political interference – and PM’s knowledge of the affair
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
National
Government-appointed, cure-all health commissions no substitute for having the right personnel, warns health expect
Ben Hamilton
Business
You pay top dollar? At emerging Swedish discount chain, just one is often enough
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
National
Volatile cocktail: Latest Danish terror threat assessment identifies new kind of person of interest to the authorities
Ben Hamilton
Denmark
I should Cocio! The criminal world’s equivalent of being caught with chocolate milk moustaches
Sebastian Haw
International
Brexit reprieve for late submissions: Brits handed new deadline by which to apply for residence in Denmark
Ben Hamilton
National
Quarterly meter readings! Gas consumers to get a more accurate picture of how much they owe
Loïc Padovani
National
More young adults living with their parents due to “perfect storm” of high inflation and rental costs in Denmark
Ben Hamilton
National
Insurance company reconsiders BMI stance in light of criticism
PFA Pension will no longer turn down interest from potential customers solely based on their ‘severely obese’ classification
Ben Hamilton