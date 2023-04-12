Business
Food for thought? Prices set to go down at supermarkets … soonish
For the better part of a year now, the price of wares in supermarkets have increased across the board thanks to high inflation and the War in Ukraine.
Consumers should soon be able to see some light at the end of the tunnel – at least based on what the major supermarket chains predict.
Both Salling Group and Coop, the owners of major chains such as Netto, Føtex, Bilka, Irma and SuperBrugsen, have predicted price declines at their supermarkets … at some point soon.
“Whether it will be a week or three months, we can’t say for sure. There are still price rises from distributors that can hit us, but we expect food prices to begin falling within months,” Jacob Krogsgaard Nielsen, the head of communications at Salling Group, told Jyllands-Posten.
READ ALSO: Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west
If Sweden can do it …
The news will offer relief to Danish consumers, as they endured the highest food prices in history last month.
This is in stark contrast to recent UN figures, which conveyed that global food prices had fallen for 12 months in a row and were 21.9 percent lower than their all-time peak in March 2022.
Jens Juul Nielsen, the head of communications for Coop, said the supermarkets can’t put their prices down until their distributors do the same – despite inflation falling for the fifth month in a row in Denmark.
But apparently they can across the border in Sweden, where supermarket prices have plummeted in the wake of recent price wars.
Business
Food for thought? Prices set to go down at supermarkets … soonish
For the better part of a year now, the price of wares in supermarkets have increased across the board thanks to high inflation and the War in Ukraine.
Christian W
International
Queen’s back? Birthday balcony bow in the balance, but Charles’ coronation is cancelled
Ben Hamilton
National
How paternity leave in Denmark doubled in two decades – and there’s more to come!
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
National
Wannabe Wild Ones and Easy Riders need to use sensible biking equipment, warns campaign
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
National
‘Gassum’ one of nine huge underground locations where Denmark wants to store CO2
Loïc Padovani
International
Harley believable: Outrage following revelations that Danish tax-payers have spent 250,000 on transporting armed servicemen’s personal motorbikes
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
Local
Red-light rats: Danish police fine scores of cyclists thanks to tip-offs from the public
Ben Hamilton
Culture
No longer a rowdy teen: Distortion to mark 25th anniversary with price hikes and fewer free events
Ben Hamilton
Business
Years of good times for homeowners grinding to a halt
The prices of houses and apartments are plummeting, while sales have also taken a considerable nose dive recently
Christian W