Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

International

Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west

Sebastian Haw    March 20th, 2023

Share

Some vegetables have nearly doubled in price, while butter and sugar have both increased by 50 percent

How do you like them apples (now they cost twice as much)? (photo: Philip Myrtrop)

The Swedes are well known for the way they consider Denmark as an off-licence, but mostly they’re not huge cross-border shoppers, like the Danes are with Germany, the Germans are with Poland, the Poles are with … etc.

But in recent months, prices have been going sky-high – at a faster rate than any of their neighbours – which explains why flocks of Swedes have been sighted crossing the border into Norway to fill their shopping bags, reports NRK.

Traditionally Norwegians would go shopping in Sweden, driven by their famously favourable exchange rate. However, food prices in Swedish supermarkets have risen by an average of 20 percent over the past year, urging shoppers to look for cheaper supplies elsewhere.

The main products Swedes buy are fruit and vegetables, but meat, bread, fish, cheese and butter are also cheaper in Norway.

Costly cauliflowers
While the 20 percent average increase in food prices could be defined as ‘steep but manageable’, the real problem Swedes are facing is the astronomical rise in the price of specific products.

Cauliflowers, for example, are 80 percent more expensive than they were a year ago. Butter and sugar are almost 50 percent more costly.

While Norway and Denmark share several supermarket chains, such as Rema 1000, Spar and Meny, Sweden has its own brands, and as such is possibly more susceptible to its own idiosyncratic fluctuations in price.

Bemused locals
This new trend has not gone unnoticed by Norwegians – particularly those who live close to their Swedish cousins.

The small town of Ørje, which lies about five kilometres from the border, has seen increased trade in its supermarkets.

“The Swedes buy everything from butter to Norwegian fish balls and fruit and vegetables,” said Anders Fjeldsted, the manager of Ørje’s Rema 1000.

Denmark suffers high prices
With a single crossing of the Øresund Bridge now costing 440 Danish kroner, it is unlikely the Swedes will be arriving in Denmark for their weekly shop anytime soon.

That said, food inflation has been high here as well, reaching an all-time high of just under 16 percent in August last year.

It has now fallen to around 15 percent, but food prices continue to skyrocket around the Nordic nations.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

Denmark for cocktails, Norway for cauliflowers: Topsy-turvy food prices prompting Swedes to head west

Some vegetables have nearly doubled in price, while butter and sugar have both increased by 50 percent

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

How to Design a Restaurant with Good Acoustic Properties

This content is sponsored

Local

Red Bloc parties want to scrap free Sunday parking for visitors to Copenhagen

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark the second happiest country in the world – report

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Danes may not be religious, but the majority are spiritually needy – study

Sebastian Haw

International

Copenhagen to host important pre-COP28 climate meeting

Loïc Padovani

Business

Housing market falters as banking crisis continues

Sebastian Haw

Culture

Copenhagen’s most famous tower to get a makeover

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Where everybody knows your shame

Jack Gardner Vaa

National

Prince Joachim moving to the US

Ben Hamilton

Culture

“Paedo” and “porn” accusations ahead of drag queen children’s show courting controversy in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark a step closer to donating fighter-jets, but Ukrainian pilots would need training first

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Copenhagen edging ever closer to Utopia with paint banks

Ben Hamilton

Business

Denmark vulnerable to foreign bribery – report

Sebastian Haw
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Denmark confirms door is closed to Russia in Nord Stream blast investigation

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Danish government and people for all their help

Loïc Padovani

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Are Danish insurance companies investing too much credence in BMI scores?

Ben Hamilton

News

Ahead of FIFA president’s re-election today, expert questions whether Europe is out of touch with the world game?

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Feel the shamrock love of the three-legged race!

CPH POST

Denmark

Denmark’s military spending on the rise as world’s powers sharpen claws

Sebastian Haw

News

Washing away the World Cup failure: Young guns set to lead Euro 2024 charge

Loïc Padovani

International

Parliament approves billion-kroner Ukraine Fund

Christian W

Business

No end to above average inflation – Nationalbanken

Ben Hamilton

National

Close to a fifth suffering from long-term COVID effects in Denmark

Loïc Padovani

National

New report: Denmark’s air quality worst in the Nordics

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Business

Novo Nordisk to slash its insulin prices in the US

Christian W

Activities

St Patrick’s Day 2023: Where Gaelic games rule supreme

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Editorial

This Week’s Editorial: Anniversary in Ukraine

Ejvind Sandal

Opinion

Conrad the Contrarian: Relax, it’s education

Conrad Molden

Business Opinions

From good intentions to good actions

Magnus Højberg Mernild

General

Denmark remains among leading countries for knowledge jobs

Christian W

National

Gender-neutral names an increasingly popular choice for new-borns in Denmark

Ben Hamilton

National

Danish company abolishes children’s sick day limit

Ben Hamilton

Business

Top 1 percent gobbling up almost a tenth of all income

Christian W

Culture

St Patrick’s Day 2023: These actresses are more than a match for the fellas 

Christian W

Local

Whopper of a story! Burger King in Copenhagen going meatless for a month

Christian W

Culture

Danish Oscar nominee just happy to be there

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Wag the Bear: How a Danish NGO is helping to deliver the truth to Russians via YouTube

The WHY Foundation intends to broadcast ‘the truth’ in 50 documentaries dubbed into Russian. Reach ‘a few good men’ and who knows what might happen

Ben Hamilton
Just a few weeks now (photo: Facebook/Forsvaret)

National

First Danish tanks ready for Ukraine in May

Christian W

International

St Albans Church priest appointed Bishop of Huddersfield

Ben Hamilton