Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

Smoke-free nicotine products soaring in popularity among Danish youths

Ben Hamilton    April 13th, 2023

Share

Nicotine pouches and vaped disposable e-cigarettes tend to be the most popular choices among teens

Nicotine pouches are increasingly popular (photo: StingFree/Pixabay)

Some 35.1 percent of young people aged 15-29 use nicotine products on a daily or occasional basis, according to ‘§RØG’, a report compiled by the University of Southern Denmark for Statens Institut for Folkesundhed – a significant jump from 2020, when the figure was 26.3 per cent.

While tobacco-based products are less popular, falling from 20.1 to 19 percent of the age group – despite a rise in the share of 15 to 17-year-olds from 11.9 to 13.7 percent – the use of smoke-free options is quickly increasing in popularity, rising from 9.1 to 12.9 percent.  

The most popular choices are nicotine pouches, typically taken under the upper lip and sucked on, and vaped disposable e-cigarettes – puff bars, which look like USB sticks, are popular choices.

Designed to target teenagers
The smoke-free products particularly target teenagers. They tend to taste citrusy/fruity and be sold with eye-catching packaging, but without the warnings carried by tobacco products. 

“Nicotine products have caught on well with young people: boys like snus-like products, while e-cigarettes are popular with both boys and girls,” Professor Charlotta Pisinger, an expert on tobacco prevention at the University of Copenhagen, told TV2.

Pisinger is concerned the products are becoming teenagers’ first introduction to nicotine, which is highly addictive, she warns, and can “damage the immature brain”, potentially causing anxiety, attention disorders and depression

“Many young people who start using snus would probably never have become smokers. After all, we have not seen a corresponding decrease in the proportion of young Danish smokers, as snus has gained ground,” she reasoned.

Heart association urges higher prices and more restrictions
Certainly, more warnings need to be carried by the nicotine products, according to Mads Lind, the chief consultant at Hjerteforeningen, who advocates a number of measures, including raising the price.

“We have seen with tobacco products that the price has had an impact on consumption,” he told TV2. 

“Nicotine pouches should be more closely equated with tobacco products, so that they are, for example, subject to a flavour ban, and then there should be colour-neutral packages for the product.”

The Nikotinbrancheforeningen interest group rejects the recommendations, arguing that the law prohibiting sales to under-18s simply needs to be enforced.

“If you increase the tax and make it as expensive as smoking, then there is less incentive to stop using tobacco products,” the group’s head, Inger Schroll-Fleischer, further argued.

READ MORE: Fewer young people smoke – but more use other tobacco and nicotine products

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

Another bad spare day: Danish Queen confirms she won’t be at count’s confirmation

Henrik, the elder sibling of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, will have to enjoy his big day without Granny present

Ben Hamilton

News

Basketball talent could become the first ever Dane to play in sport’s top league

Loïc Padovani

National

Smoke-free nicotine products soaring in popularity among Danish youths

Ben Hamilton

Business

MobilePay could soon start charging its customers

Ben Hamilton

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Messinese, Mexican and Minkgate influences at large

Ben Hamilton

Activities

World Health Day: make it the first of many more at this UN City event this Friday

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

The Best Tile Cleaning Tips and Tricks in Denmark

This content is sponsored

Business

Government can breathe easy again following approval of Collective Labour Agreement

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

General

SAS shares falling out of the sky amid rumours airline could be delisted

Ben Hamilton

Business

Food for thought? Prices set to go down at supermarkets … soonish

Christian W

International

Queen’s back? Birthday balcony bow in the balance, but Charles’ coronation is cancelled

Ben Hamilton

National

How paternity leave in Denmark doubled in two decades – and there’s more to come!

Ben Hamilton

Local

My ♥ CPH: “Nothing beats how safe it is – especially as a Mom”

Sebastian Haw

Local

Six-year-old solves riddle of worldwide troll-hunt

Sebastian Haw

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Mayors want motorway speed limit reduced to 80 km/h

Sebastian Haw

National

New train connection opens between Copenhagen and Næstved

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

General

In 2020, they were anti-vaxxers; since 2022, they’ve been pro-Russian

Ben Hamilton

Business

No country for idle men: Denmark is European employment leader

Christian W

National

New report: Young minority women getting married later in life

Christian W

Business

The huge societal value of Indian and other foreign IT workers – report

Ben Hamilton

Local

Copenhagen rated among best cities in the world for public transport

Christian W

International

Analysis: Why Denmark should be concerned about TikTok

Federica Adriani

Business

Eight Danes on the Forbes’ billionaire list for 2023

Loïc Padovani

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

Hold your horses, rules municipality: the biodiversity will have to wait!

Loïc Padovani

National

Wannabe Wild Ones and Easy Riders need to use sensible biking equipment, warns campaign

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

National

‘Gassum’ one of nine huge underground locations where Denmark wants to store CO2

Loïc Padovani

Culture

Forget Scotland, the best whisky in the world is Danish

Sebastian Haw

Business

Unemployment rises as job openings increase

Sebastian Haw

International

Dubai court approves Shah’s extradition, but is it absolutely final?

Ben Hamilton

National

Over-45s in Denmark giving birth more than teens

Ben Hamilton

History

Recalling the Hawk of Holbæk ahead of big Euros decision today

Ben Hamilton

International

Harley believable: Outrage following revelations that Danish tax-payers have spent 250,000 on transporting armed servicemen’s personal motorbikes

Ben Hamilton

National

Government criticised for delaying mink-saving measures  

Sebastian Haw

National

Hummelgaard hums and haws over tougher knife crime sanctions in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

Sponsored content

MERCEDES BENZ FOR SALE

This content is sponsored