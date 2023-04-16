Podcasts

… But Seriously: New effort to tackle encroaching outdoor seating 

Christian W    April 16th, 2023

Copenhagen Municipality trial employing painted turquoise dots to mark out outdoor seating limits for guests

Look like it might be a tight squeeze at this place (photo: Københavns Kommune)

If you’ve noticed a series of painted turquoise dots on certain streets of Copenhagen recently, you can rest assured that it’s not the work of vandals or an off-the-cuff bit of artistry.

With summer around the corner, the city has decided to launch a trial aimed at tackling one of the issues particularly prevalent when the weather warms up.

And that problem relates to outdoor seating spilling out everywhere, blocking the paths of pedestrians trying to scoot by.

The dots are meant to indicate the outdoor seating boundary for establishment owners and visiting guests alike.

“It can be tough to pass by packed outdoor seating areas on a warm day – especially if you have difficulty walking or are in a wheelchair,” said Line Barfod, the city’s mayor of technical and environmental issues.

“There needs to be space for outdoor service and pedestrians in the city. So I look forward to seeing if the painted circles can assist in ensuring better accessibility and making it clear to restaurants and guests where they can place tables and chairs.”

READ ALSO: Copenhagen rated among best cities in the world for public transport

Regular supervision
Initially, the trial period will involve a limited number of restaurants in specific areas of the city.

Outdoor service areas on Gartnergade, Brolæggerstræde, Gammel Strand and Ravnsborggade will be included to begin with – with the city supervising the spots regularly.

During the trial period, the city will evaluate whether dialogue or a fine is the way forward in solving the problem in the future.

Christian W

