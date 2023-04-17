Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Business

First homes even less affordable in Denmark despite decreasing house prices

Ben Hamilton    April 17th, 2023

Share

Combined annual income of over 1.2 million kroner needed to handle recent explosion in interest rates

No more affordable despite 10 percent fall in prices (photo: pixabay)

House prices might have fallen 9.7 percent since mid-2022, but buying one has not become more affordable, according to Finans Danmark, the financial sector’s interest group.

According to figures relating to the first quarter of 2023, the average first-time buyer would need to have an annual income of 775,000 kroner to afford the necessary mortgage to buy a 140 sqm house – a year-on-year rise of 55,000 kroner, the largest rise since Finans Danmark started recording figures in 2012.

The increase is the result of a rapid rise in interest rates.

Crazy expensive in urban areas
The figures, which are based on the assumption the buyer will need to borrow 95 percent of the value of the property, make for even harder reading in Denmark’s major cities.

In Copenhagen, a first-time buyer would need 1,208,634 kroner, in Aarhus 927,139 kroner, and in Odense 733,646 kroner – while the most expensive of all municipalities is Frederiksberg  (1,444,140).

It accordingly makes sense for first-time buyers to consider buying a house and commuting to work. For example, in Hvidovre near Copenhagen, the cost would be 1,036,801, and in Odder near Aarhus, 733,523, so an annual reduction of nearly 200,000 kroner in each case.

Could prices fall further?
“If anyone had an expectation that it would be easier to enter the housing market because prices have fallen, then we just have to say that the picture is completely different,” Ane Arnth Jensen, the deputy managing director of Finans Danmark, told Jyllands-Posten’s financial section Finans

Jensen speculates that prices could fall further, as buyers will most likely put pressure on sellers to lower their prices, but that it might take time before “an equilibrium” is found.

“When there is a gap, like the one we have seen, it is usually an indication that there may be further pressure on prices. Where it lands, no-one knows,” she said.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Sofie Carsten Nielsen to leave politics to take job in private sector

Former Radikale leader to work for Dansk Industri

Leticia Bossi

News

Cruel loss for Holger Rune in spectacular final in Monte Carlo

Loïc Padovani

National

One in five parents gave children painkillers before sending them to school – survey

Sebastian Haw

Denmark

32-year-old man charged with rape of abducted girl

Sebastian Haw

Business

Severe turbulence continues for SAS shares

Sebastian Haw

Activities

Copenhagen this Week: Return of Friday Night Skate further proof that winter is finally over!

Loic Padovani

Business

First homes even less affordable in Denmark despite decreasing house prices

Ben Hamilton

International

Among the best cities in the world

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Denmark

Mother of abducted girl thanks whole country following safe discovery to end her “27-hour nightmare”

Ben Hamilton

Local

… But Seriously: New effort to tackle encroaching outdoor seating 

Christian W

Activities

A maze of amusement: Quiz your way through massive labyrinth north of Copenhagen

Christian W

Activities

The cows know it’s summer! Celebrate Økodag with them at the nation’s organic dairies this Sunday

Ben Hamilton

Business

Market movers: Danish firm soars past global giants 

Christian W

National

Political commentator has had enough of the English invasion of Danish society

Jarl Cordua’s opinion piece will be music to the ears of internationals who complain the locals always respond to their linguistic efforts by switching languages

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

Another bad spare day: Danish Queen confirms she won’t be at count’s confirmation

Ben Hamilton

News

Basketball talent could become the first ever Dane to play in sport’s top league

Loïc Padovani

Advertisement

National

Smoke-free nicotine products soaring in popularity among Danish youths

Ben Hamilton

Business

MobilePay could soon start charging its customers

Ben Hamilton

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Messinese, Mexican and Minkgate influences at large

Ben Hamilton

Activities

World Health Day: make it the first of many more at this UN City event this Friday

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

The Best Tile Cleaning Tips and Tricks in Denmark

This content is sponsored

Business

Government can breathe easy again following approval of Collective Labour Agreement

Ben Hamilton

General

SAS shares falling out of the sky amid rumours airline could be delisted

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Business

Food for thought? Prices set to go down at supermarkets … soonish

Christian W

International

Queen’s back? Birthday balcony bow in the balance, but Charles’ coronation is cancelled

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Opinion

A Dane Abroad: The potential pitfalls of an unregulated tech race

Kirsten Louise Pedersen

Local

Six-year-old solves riddle of worldwide troll-hunt

Sebastian Haw

National

Mayors want motorway speed limit reduced to 80 km/h

Sebastian Haw

National

New train connection opens between Copenhagen and Næstved

Loïc Padovani

General

In 2020, they were anti-vaxxers; since 2022, they’ve been pro-Russian

Ben Hamilton

Business

No country for idle men: Denmark is European employment leader

Christian W

National

New report: Young minority women getting married later in life

Christian W

Business

The huge societal value of Indian and other foreign IT workers – report

Ben Hamilton

Local

Copenhagen rated among best cities in the world for public transport

Global city guide Time Out ranked the Danish capital fourth overall, thanks to 93 percent of locals indicating it was easy to get around

Christian W

International

Analysis: Why Denmark should be concerned about TikTok

Federica Adriani

Business

Eight Danes on the Forbes’ billionaire list for 2023

Loïc Padovani