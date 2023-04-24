Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

International

Opposition urges action over revelations that Russian boats are using Faroes as a marina

Ben Hamilton    April 24th, 2023

Share

Leaders of Konservative and Radikale urge Danish government to intervene

Russian boats have been using the islands like a marina (photo: Vincent van Zeijst)

The fallout following the release of ‘Skyggekrigen’ (the shadow war), a new documentary co-produced by the public broadcasters of the four main Nordic nations, is continuing to deliver revelations about Russian espionage in the region that have been described as astonishing and worrying by Danish MPs.

This weekend, the Faroe Islands, which Russian ‘fishing boats’ carrying military radio equipment have reportedly been using as a marina for several years, has come under the spotlight.

‘Skyggekrigen’ has mapped the manoeuvres of 50 Russian boats in Nordic waters over the last ten years, and among them are the two Russian boats carrying military radio equipment intercepted by the Norwegian authorities over the weekend.

According to DR, ‘Lira’ and ‘Ester’ docked in Faroese ports over 200 times between 2015 and 2022. Last year, 23 of their 28 collective dockings were at the islands.

Opposition inner-circle speaking out
Several party leaders are concerned about the recent revelations – most notably the recently confirmed Opposition alliance of blue bloc duo Konservative and Liberal Alliance along with centrist party Radikale, whose leader Martin Lidegaard said it was unacceptable.

“We cannot accept that, and I assume that we have put an end to it right away – it is obviously unsustainable,” he told DR.

“We cannot allow the Russians to carry out that kind of surveillance in Danish and Faroese waters, and it breeds internal discord in the Commonwealth. This raises security policy questions that the Danish government has to react to and have a dialogue with the Faroese about how we handle this.”

The islands are an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, but the Danish government has the authority to take over foreign and security policy should the need arise.

Konservative: Not a fisheries matter!
The current stance of the acting defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, is that all Faroese fishing agreements with Russia are a Faroese matter.

“I do not have the opportunity to interfere in that,” he told DR.

“But having said that, it is clear that if there is spying against the Commonwealth, Denmark also has an obligation to ensure that it does not take place. We will of course follow that, and we are already doing so today. It’s not like we’re naive.”

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

Opposition urges action over revelations that Russian boats are using Faroes as a marina

Leaders of Konservative and Radikale urge Danish government to intervene

Ben Hamilton

Culture

This Week in Copenhagen: Hyggeaften, hiking Zealand’s north coast and hoodies for goalposts

Leticia Bossi

National

Copenhagen named among top European cities for green living

Christian W

News

Danish ice hockey team starts fundraiser to keep Russian player in the country

Loïc Padovani

International

Copenhagen calls upon its US ‘sister’ to show a more Danish level of tolerance to LGBTQ+ events

Leticia Bossi

Local

Man sets himself on fire outside US Embassy

Ben Hamilton

National

The Copenhagen Post says: A new beginning

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Culture

Lars Mikkelsen to perform with Ian Burns in English-language play this autumn

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

National

A quarter of Danish women in their 20s could go childless in light of climate concerns

Ben Hamilton

International

Prince Joachim speaks out on Danish rearmament

Ben Hamilton

Business

Eight arrests following discovery of energy company fraud amounting to billions of kroner

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Sebastian Haw

National

The Copenhagen Post under new ownership

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

National

Car cameras helping police to solve crimes

Violations, thefts, criminals on the run … the rise in dashboard recording tech increases the likelihood there will be footage that can help the authorities

CPH POST reporter

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Business

Consumer confidence at its highest level for a year

Ben Hamilton

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Art’s answer to Adele

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Denmark

Mette Frederiksen speaks at climate meeting as green hydrogen project gets under way

Sebastian Haw

Denmark

Treasures from the time of Harald Blåtand discovered in north Jutland

Leticia Bossi

Denmark

Organic eggs safe to eat again, but PFAS tests continue

Sebastian Haw

Denmark

Problem gamblers set to cost taxpayer millions

Sebastian Haw

Activities

Seeing John Malkovich: Hollywood star to appear in play at Musikhuset Aarhus next January

Ben Hamilton

National

Copenhagen could host World Tour cycling race as early as 2025

Sebastian Haw

National

New alliance will challenge Danish government

CPH POST Reporter

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

International

Russian sabotage in place to strand Nordics in event of war, claims documentary

Ben Hamilton

Local

Balcony holds firm as Queen celebrates her 83rd birthday!

Leticia Bossi

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Sponsored content

How are the Danes’ sleeping patterns?

This content is sponsored

Local

Police approve plans to reduce speed limits across Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Local

My ♥ CPH: Don’t live to work, work to live!

Loïc Padovani
A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

International

Danish Defence sighted Russian vessels near pipeline before Nord Stream explosion

CPH POST Reporter

National

Denmark ranked among safest countries for women travelling alone

Christian W

Denmark

Police will investigate all cases with similarities to Filippa abduction

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

5 unique attractions in Denmark you should not miss

This content is sponsored

National

Sofie Carsten Nielsen to leave politics to take job in private sector

Former Radikale leader to work for Dansk Industri

Leticia Bossi

News

Cruel loss for Holger Rune in spectacular final in Monte Carlo

Loïc Padovani

National

One in five parents gave children painkillers before sending them to school – survey

Sebastian Haw