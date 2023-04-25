Mette Frederiksen plays down NATO boss candidacy

Norwegian media had the Danish PM pinned as a possible replacement for NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg

Mette Frederiksen has her focus on North Sea energy, not NATO leadership (photo: State of Green)

Mette Frederiksen has rejected the notion that she could be a potential candidate to replace Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary-general.

The Danish PM had been linked to the job by Norwegian media outlet VG, which cited “two main sources … at a high diplomatic level”.

“I’ve seen the Norwegian article and I think that’s the way it is when we close in on appointing the positions. There will be different rumours,” Frederiksen said according to TV2 News.

“But I am not a candidate. I can reject that notion. I’m very, very pleased to be Denmark’s PM.”

North Sea energy powerhouse

Frederiksen was in Belgium yesterday taking part in a North Sea Summit in collaboration with the host nation, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Ireland, Norway and the UK.

As part of the meeting, the countries reached an ambitious agreement to turn the North Sea into the biggest energy hub in the world.

The deal tasks the nine countries with establishing 130 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030 and 300 GWs by 2050.

That target essentially doubles the goal that Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium set at the inaugural North Sea Summit in Esbjerg last year.

