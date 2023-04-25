International
Mette Frederiksen plays down NATO boss candidacy
Norwegian media had the Danish PM pinned as a possible replacement for NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg
Mette Frederiksen has rejected the notion that she could be a potential candidate to replace Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary-general.
The Danish PM had been linked to the job by Norwegian media outlet VG, which cited “two main sources … at a high diplomatic level”.
“I’ve seen the Norwegian article and I think that’s the way it is when we close in on appointing the positions. There will be different rumours,” Frederiksen said according to TV2 News.
“But I am not a candidate. I can reject that notion. I’m very, very pleased to be Denmark’s PM.”
READ ALSO: Esbjerg could become NATO maritime hub
North Sea energy powerhouse
Frederiksen was in Belgium yesterday taking part in a North Sea Summit in collaboration with the host nation, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Ireland, Norway and the UK.
As part of the meeting, the countries reached an ambitious agreement to turn the North Sea into the biggest energy hub in the world.
The deal tasks the nine countries with establishing 130 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030 and 300 GWs by 2050.
That target essentially doubles the goal that Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium set at the inaugural North Sea Summit in Esbjerg last year.
National
Political News in Digest: #MeToo case causes headache for the government
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
International
Opposition urges action over revelations that Russian boats are using Faroes as a marina
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Culture
This Week in Copenhagen: Hyggeaften, hiking Zealand’s north coast and hoodies for goalposts
Leticia Bossi
National
A quarter of Danish women in their 20s could go childless in light of climate concerns
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Business
Eight arrests following discovery of energy company fraud amounting to billions of kroner
Sebastian Haw
Denmark
Mette Frederiksen speaks at climate meeting as green hydrogen project gets under way
Sebastian Haw
Advertisement
Opinion
Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark
Julia Fazio
Activities
Seeing John Malkovich: Hollywood star to appear in play at Musikhuset Aarhus next January
Ben Hamilton
International
Russian sabotage in place to strand Nordics in event of war, claims documentary
Ben Hamilton
International
Copenhagen the seventh best destination for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation on the road
Leticia Bossi