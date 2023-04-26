Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

Local

352 Views

Fox in the dock: Proof that Danish society really does look after its weakest members

Ben Hamilton    April 26th, 2023

Share

The discovery of a drowned animal in the City Lakes has prompted the authorities to take swift action by building a series of ‘duck ramps’

Sortedams Sø: where the fox met its fate (photo: Kim Bach)

Newcomers to Denmark are often taken aback by how accommodating the authorities are – providing it’s within the rules.

Local administrators take the concerns of the public seriously – often coming up with solutions to ensure the same problems don’t reoccur in the future.

Whether it’s quickly adjusting a troublesome stretch of newly-installed cycle lane, or arranging parking for bicycles, or even dogs, outside a suddenly popular venue, the authorities take pride in quickly responding to its residents’ concerns.

One such development recently took place within the confines of Copenhagen Municipality following outcry on Facebook at the drowning of a fox in one of the capital’s famous Lakes.

READ MORE: In the heart of the city, dammed for all time

Concerns via Facebook
A picture of the dead animal, which fell into Sortedams Sø in Østerbro and was simply unable to get out again due to the steep access, garnered 322 reactions and 71 reactions on Facebook on April 12, with many proposing that stairs or ledges would have enabled it to escape.

In the local Facebook group Det sker på Østerbro, concerned member Charlotte Andreasen described the incident as a “tragedy because we have created an artificially bounded lake that does not allow animals to escape if they fall in”.

Other commentators questioned whether the same could happen to a child.

12 duck ramps will be installed
The concerns of a few hundred people expressed on a local Facebook group might sound like a minor ripple, but word quickly reached Teknik- og Miljøforvaltningen, City Hall’s technical and environmental administration, and it has already confirmed it will be taking action.

It intends to install 12 ‘duck ramps’: eight in Sortedams Sø, which is divided into two parts by Fredensgade, and four in the adjoining Peblinge Lake.

“It is completely understandable that it can seem grotesque when, for example, a fox drowns,” Teknik- og Miljøforvaltningen unit manager Jakob Tamsmark told Kobenhavnliv.dk.

But it does not sound like he is convinced.

“Unfortunately it is probably impossible to completely avoid it, as it is doubtful whether the ramps would have made a difference in this situation, as the lakes have a long circumference,” he added.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Delays galore at Copenhagen Airport over lack of air traffic controllers 

Hundreds of flights and tens of thousands of passengers have already been affected since Friday

Christian W

Activities

May the fourth be with these brave high-wire walkers

Ben Hamilton

Local

Fox in the dock: Proof that Danish society really does look after its weakest members

Ben Hamilton

Culture

White director of new slavery film would have turned down job out of respect to ‘Black Lives Matter’

Ben Hamilton

National

Diabetes cases skyrocketing in Denmark

Christian W

Business

Sales of organic food declined for first time in 2022

Christian W

Local

My ♥ CPH: “My Dad used to say I was living in Wonderland”

Leticia Bossi

International

Mette Frederiksen plays down NATO boss candidacy

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

National

Accused #MeToo politician Jon Stephensen to take extended leave

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Denmark

Interview: Jarl Cordua on the importance of speaking Danish in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

National

Denmark gets frugal budget

Ben Hamilton

National

Political News in Digest: #MeToo case causes headache for the government

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Inside Danish Sport: Superliga title race neck-and-neck

Nicolai Kampmann

International

Opposition urges action over revelations that Russian boats are using Faroes as a marina

Leaders of Konservative and Radikale urge Danish government to intervene

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Hyggeaften, hiking Zealand’s north coast and hoodies for goalposts

Leticia Bossi

National

Copenhagen named among top European cities for green living

Christian W

Advertisement

News

Danish ice hockey team starts fundraiser to keep Russian player in the country

Loïc Padovani

International

Copenhagen calls upon its US ‘sister’ to show a more Danish level of tolerance to LGBTQ+ events

Leticia Bossi

Local

Man sets himself on fire outside US Embassy

Ben Hamilton

National

The Copenhagen Post says: A new beginning

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Culture

Lars Mikkelsen to perform with Ian Burns in English-language play this autumn

Ben Hamilton

National

A quarter of Danish women in their 20s could go childless in light of climate concerns

Ben Hamilton

International

Prince Joachim speaks out on Danish rearmament

Ben Hamilton

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Business

Eight arrests following discovery of energy company fraud amounting to billions of kroner

Sebastian Haw

International

Denmark to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Sebastian Haw

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Business

Consumer confidence at its highest level for a year

Ben Hamilton

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Art’s answer to Adele

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Mette Frederiksen speaks at climate meeting as green hydrogen project gets under way

Sebastian Haw

Denmark

Treasures from the time of Harald Blåtand discovered in north Jutland

Leticia Bossi

Denmark

Organic eggs safe to eat again, but PFAS tests continue

Sebastian Haw

Denmark

Problem gamblers set to cost taxpayer millions

Sebastian Haw

Activities

Seeing John Malkovich: Hollywood star to appear in play at Musikhuset Aarhus next January

Ben Hamilton

National

Copenhagen could host World Tour cycling race as early as 2025

Road cycling in Denmark will benefit massively if plans go through

Sebastian Haw

National

New alliance will challenge Danish government

CPH POST Reporter

International

Russian sabotage in place to strand Nordics in event of war, claims documentary

Ben Hamilton