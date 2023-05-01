Podcasts

Generational change at Lego as new chair steps up

Ben Hamilton
May 1st, 2023

Thomas Kirk Kristiansen has replaced his father Kjeld as the head of the Danish company

Change at the head desk at Lego (photo: Pixabay)

Thomas Kirk Kristiansen has succeeded his father Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen as chair of Kirkbi, the owner of Lego.

It was a planned handover of power from father to son, as today is the 50th anniversary of the creation of Kirkbi, which owns a 75 percent stake in Lego.

Additionally, the new chair’s sister Agnete has been appointed to the company’s board.

Four generation of family to head Lego
Thomas Kirk Kristiansen accordingly becomes the fourth generation of his family to head the company since its creation by his great-grandfather Ole Kirk Kristiansen in 1932.

“The active family ownership of the Lego brand and Kirkbi’s activities have been absolutely decisive for our family through the generations,” he said.

“It is happening at a time when the Lego brand is engaging more people than ever before, which gives us a unique opportunity to play a positive role for children and adults worldwide with learning through play. Simultaneously Kirkbi has financial strength, which enables us to make a significant contribution to the necessary green restructuring through our investments.”

