News
Toxic workplace? Danish ministries hemorrhaging employees
Figures uncovered by Zetland revealed that over a quarter of workers left their jobs last year – the highest number in a decade
Denmark has long been lauded internationally for its outstanding work-life balance.
However, that praise may not extend to those employed at the various Danish ministries – at least according to new figures obtained by Zetland news outlet.
Zetland applied for access to documents that revealed that 27 percent of ministry workers left their positions in 2022 – the highest figure in a decade and a significant rise compared to 2021.
Dozens of current and former employees were interviewed as part of the story and their responses seemed to indicate that a poor work culture existed at the ministries.
READ ALSO: Unions in turmoil: Labour Day in the shadow of #MeToo
Sounds more like the US!
The responses included instances such as working long hours or being expected to work when sick or on parental leave.
The Zetland figures seem to back up those responses – the number of absentee days relating to long-term illness was at its highest point in a decade.
Several ministers were asked about the issue, but Zetland had yet to receive a response. That wasn’t the case with the unions.
“We must change the political culture at Christiansborg [Parliament], where the tempo is constantly increased and where we’re left with politics on speed,” Sara Vergo, the head of Djøf union, told Zetland.
