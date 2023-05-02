Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

383

Business

Thai-ing the knot: SAS reopens popular route after nearly a decade

Christian W
May 2nd, 2023

Share

Following a nine-year hiatus, the Scandinavian airline will once again have a direct route from Copenhagen to Bangkok later this year

Bound for warmer pastures: Thailand has long been a popular winter desintation (photo: Pixabay/jeremykim1972)

It’s been over nine years since SAS offered its customers a direct flight from Copenhagen Airport to Bangkok – long a popular destination for Nordic travellers.

In fact, not since 30 March 2014 has the airline serviced the route.

But that will all change later this year when SAS relaunches the overnight route on October 30 – in a 300-seater Airbus A350-900.

“Thailand and the Scandinavian countries have a long history of friendship and co-operation, so returning with a direct route after nine years is a true pleasure,” says Anko van der Werff, the CEO of SAS.

“The Bangkok route will offer a perfect entry point for wider Thailand and be a great option for both business and leisure travelers.”

READ ALSO: Passage to India reopens: Copenhagen-New Delhi route returns to the skies

Regaining a foothold in Asia
Flight SK 973 will depart Copenhagen Airport three days weekly: at 23:30 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, arriving at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport at 17:05 local time the following day.

The SK974 return flight will depart Bangkok on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 23:45 and land in Copenhagen again at 06:35 the following day.

In related news, SAS has announced that it will also continue thrice-weekly routes to Tokyo and Shanghai as part of its winter 2023-24 program.

That will put SAS up to nine weekly flights to Asian destinations – which is still a far cry from its pre-pandemic frequency of 25 weekly departures to Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

READ ALSO: Delays galore at Copenhagen Airport over lack of air traffic controllers 

Most popular

National

Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake

1

Christian W

Local

Copenhagen eyeing new Metro lines

2

Christian W

Local

Delays galore at Copenhagen Airport over lack of air traffic controllers 

3

Christian W

National

#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day

4

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Local

Unlock me Amadeus! New park to open near Mozart Plads in Sydhavn

Municipality has splashed out 18 million kroner on public space saturated with sport, leisure and relaxation options

Ben Hamilton

Business

Thai-ing the knot: SAS reopens popular route after nearly a decade

Christian W

Local

Trial starts in horrendous murder case

Christian W

National

Fossil fuels almost totally gone from electricity and district heating sector 

Christian W

Life in Denmark

Learning Danish was her key to success

Christian W

Local

My ♥ CPH: “I knew it was something special straightaway”

Leticia Bossi

International

Keeping promises: Denmark delivers formidable self-propelled artillery system to Ukraine

Ramisha Ali

News

Toxic workplace? Danish ministries hemorrhaging employees

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

International

Documentary prompts government to improve offshore energy security

Christian W

National

Denmark’s low ranking in Eurostat report on youth poverty is nonsense, claims think-tank

Ben Hamilton

Business

Generational change at Lego as new chair steps up

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This week in Copenhagen: Welcome to the month of M(IPA)Y

Leticia Bossi

General

Inside Danish Sport: Orange is the new yellow

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Unions in turmoil: Labour Day in the shadow of #MeToo

The Danish union movement has a lot hanging in the balance following the surprising demise of Lizette Risgaard

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Local

They called him Mr Saviour

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark offers helping energy hand to Ukraine

Shirsha Chakraborty

Advertisement

National

#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

National

Responses to Denmark’s latest big #MeToo scandal range from disbelief to anger

Christian W

National

Report: Denmark is closing in on political climate targets

Nicolai Kampmann

Business

Union boss accused of inappropriate behaviour

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Activities

Voilà: Voltaire and venner are velkom! French-language theatre play to make debut this weekend

Leticia Bossi

National

Huge rise in employment among women from non-Western countries

Ramisha Ali

Local

How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier

Leticia Bossi

Latest Podcast April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Local

Copenhagen eyeing new Metro lines

Christian W

National

Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Activities

Concert Review: Post delivered with aplomb

Eric Mananga

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Don’t miss Mikkeller’s 13th birthday party or ‘STOMP’ at Tivoli

Ben Hamilton

Local

Construction hell: Mayor fumes over road work chaos

Christian W

International

Russian revelations continue: 38 Nordic-based intelligence officers identified by documentary

CPH POST reporter

Local

Celebrating Sakura beneath the cherry blossom trees in Copenhagen

Leticia Bossi

General

Police charge 32-year-old man with murder of Emilie Meng

Ben Hamilton

National

Youth party organisation: High profile MP is far from reality

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Local

Delays galore at Copenhagen Airport over lack of air traffic controllers 

Hundreds of flights and tens of thousands of passengers have already been affected since Friday

Christian W

Activities

May the fourth be with these brave high-wire walkers

Ben Hamilton

Local

Fox in the dock: Proof that Danish society really does look after its weakest members

Ben Hamilton