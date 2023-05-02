Thai-ing the knot: SAS reopens popular route after nearly a decade

Following a nine-year hiatus, the Scandinavian airline will once again have a direct route from Copenhagen to Bangkok later this year

Bound for warmer pastures: Thailand has long been a popular winter desintation (photo: Pixabay/jeremykim1972)

It’s been over nine years since SAS offered its customers a direct flight from Copenhagen Airport to Bangkok – long a popular destination for Nordic travellers.

In fact, not since 30 March 2014 has the airline serviced the route.

But that will all change later this year when SAS relaunches the overnight route on October 30 – in a 300-seater Airbus A350-900.

“Thailand and the Scandinavian countries have a long history of friendship and co-operation, so returning with a direct route after nine years is a true pleasure,” says Anko van der Werff, the CEO of SAS.

“The Bangkok route will offer a perfect entry point for wider Thailand and be a great option for both business and leisure travelers.”

READ ALSO: Passage to India reopens: Copenhagen-New Delhi route returns to the skies

Regaining a foothold in Asia

Flight SK 973 will depart Copenhagen Airport three days weekly: at 23:30 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, arriving at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport at 17:05 local time the following day.

The SK974 return flight will depart Bangkok on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 23:45 and land in Copenhagen again at 06:35 the following day.

In related news, SAS has announced that it will also continue thrice-weekly routes to Tokyo and Shanghai as part of its winter 2023-24 program.

That will put SAS up to nine weekly flights to Asian destinations – which is still a far cry from its pre-pandemic frequency of 25 weekly departures to Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

READ ALSO: Delays galore at Copenhagen Airport over lack of air traffic controllers