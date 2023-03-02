Business
Passage to India reopens: Copenhagen-New Delhi route returns to the skies
Following a three-year hiatus brought about by the pandemic, Air India is once again offering a direct link from Denmark to India’s capital
It was with much aplomb that it was announced back in 2017 that Air India would open a new direct route between New Delhi and Copenhagen.
Then the Corona Crisis hit and the route stalled in 2020 before it had barely had the chance to take off.
But three years later and the link is back with Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner touching down in Copenhagen today.
“It’s a day of celebration at Copenhagen Airport, where we are very happy to welcome Air India back into the fold,” said the airport’s commercial head, Peter Krogsgaard.
“The direct route between Copenhagen and Delhi provides many new opportunities to strengthen trade between Denmark and India, which will benefit Danish business and tourism.”
READ ALSO: Denmark’s busiest ambassador, Pooja Kapur of India, talks about her incredible country and its credible credentials
Three weekly departures
The route (flight number AI157) will fly between the two capitals three times weekly, departing from Copenhagen at 19:45 on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and arriving in New Delhi at 07:40 in the following morning.
Coming back, the flight departs the Indian capital at 13:30 and arrives at Kastrup at 17:45.
The capacity on the flight is 256, including 18 seats in business class.
Business
Passage to India reopens: Copenhagen-New Delhi route returns to the skies
Following a three-year hiatus brought about by the pandemic, Air India is once again offering a direct link from Denmark to India’s capital
Christian W
Local
Camping union warns new law could give Denmark a trailer park culture similar to the US
Loïc Padovani
Activities
Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Deep Purple – March begins with a ‘Battle of the Venues’
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Advertisement
Denmark
Ecco headquarters vandalised to mark anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Loïc Padovani
Activities
KFTS – Holistic approach to teaching acting that provides a strong psychological grounding
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Sponsored content
Få de flotteste trægulve med hjælp fra professionel gulvsliber
This content is sponsored
National
Government confident new bill will enable companies to more easily recruit foreign labour
Ben Hamilton
News
When life’s this good, who needs the Metaverse, chorus Danes in their condemnation of virtual worlds
Ben Hamilton
Culture
When Pedro Pascal wins his EMMY, he better remember to thank Denmark!
When the star of ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Narcos’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ was just nine months old, his parents were granted asylum fleeing from the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet
Ben Hamilton
National
Queen Margrethe’s week under the spotlight: Putin revelations, back surgery and her impending death
Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim, Putin's cold eyes, Weekendavisen interview with Queen Margrethe