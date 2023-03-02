Podcasts

Passage to India reopens: Copenhagen-New Delhi route returns to the skies

Christian W    March 2nd, 2023

Following a three-year hiatus brought about by the pandemic, Air India is once again offering a direct link from Denmark to India’s capital

We’re back! Air India cuts ribbon on return to Copenhagen (photo: Copenhagen Airport)

It was with much aplomb that it was announced back in 2017 that Air India would open a new direct route between New Delhi and Copenhagen.

Then the Corona Crisis hit and the route stalled in 2020 before it had barely had the chance to take off. 

But three years later and the link is back with Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner touching down in Copenhagen today.

“It’s a day of celebration at Copenhagen Airport, where we are very happy to welcome Air India back into the fold,” said the airport’s commercial head, Peter Krogsgaard.

“The direct route between Copenhagen and Delhi provides many new opportunities to strengthen trade between Denmark and India, which will benefit Danish business and tourism.” 

READ ALSO: Denmark’s busiest ambassador, Pooja Kapur of India, talks about her incredible country and its credible credentials

Three weekly departures
The route (flight number AI157) will fly between the two capitals three times weekly, departing from Copenhagen at 19:45 on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and arriving in New Delhi at 07:40 in the following morning.

Coming back, the flight departs the Indian capital at 13:30 and arrives at Kastrup at 17:45.

The capacity on the flight is 256, including 18 seats in business class.

Christian W

National

Bun in the oven: Government has timer set to abolish Store Bededag public holiday this afternoon

Majority in place to discontinue the post Easter mini-break from 2024 onwards

Ben Hamilton

A joint investigation has confirmed that the leaks in Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by severe explosions.

