Trial starts in horrendous murder case

The murder case that shocked Denmark (photo: Politiet)

A spectacular trial starts today in Glostrup.

A 29-year-old man is accused of stabbing to death a heavily pregnant woman in 2016.

The police have not been able to find a motive or the murder weapon used in the murder of 32-year-old Louise Borglit, who was seven months pregnant at the time and stabbed 11 times.

She was out for a walk with the family dog in a park in Herlev at the time.

Bereft of clues

The police were left with few clues to work with.

It is incredibly rare that no trace of either the murder weapon or the perpetrator can be found, nor witnesses to a killing in a public park.

The track leading to the now accused man is long and contains an unusual piece of evidence – the credibility of which the court must assess.

Breakthrough

Some time after the murder, the police received an inquiry from a psychiatric department where the defendant was hospitalised. It was reported that he had said some disturbing things.

The man’s home was searched and he was questioned, leading to a breakthrough in the case.

But years passed, and in the meantime the defendant was convicted of attempted murder in another case.

Unusual methods

In October 2020, the police had to resort to an unusual investigative tool.

They had an agent deployed to Enner Mark Prison, where the man was serving his sentence.

The agent’s task was to make contact and gage the the now accused man in conversation, which the police listened into.

Confession during conversation

Shortly after the agent was deployed, the 29-year-old man began talking about an assault on a woman with a dog.

He mentioned several times on his own volition that “it happened impulsively” and was not planned.

Thus, it is his confession, to a man he thought was a prison cellmate, which has become the decisive element in the case.

In court, the 29-year-old man is pleading not guilty. The prosecutor is demanding life imprisonment or indefinite detention. The trial is expected to conclude in mid-June.