Dry spring: Drought an early concern for Denmark this year
It’s early May and the drought index has already reached level 8-9 out of 10 in a number of municipalities in the Copenhagen area
The Danish weather is unpredictable, to say the least. Indeed, it’s always useful to have an umbrella or rain jacket handy, just in case.
But things are changing.
Drought has increasingly reared its head in the country in recent years and the first months of 2023 look like following that trend, according to TV2 News.
It’s only early May and the drought index has already spiked in parts of the country, notably the capital region.
As of May 2, the drought index was at level 9 out of 10 – with 10 being the worst – in Copenhagen and Frederiksberg municipalities. The national average was at about a level 6.
Bad news for farmers
The situation could develop into a significant dilemma for Denmark’s agricultural sector, as farmers struggle to grow undernourished crops.
And the problem will likely be further compounded in the near future, with not much rain predicted in the coming week.
So farmers will likely have to cling to the hope that Denmark’s weather continues to be its unpredictable self.
Europe in general has been experiencing extreme temperatures due to the climate crisis as of late – record temperatures for this time of year have been registered in Spain, the UK and the Baltics, to mention a few.
