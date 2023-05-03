Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

309

National

Dry spring: Drought an early concern for Denmark this year

Shirsha Chakraborty
May 3rd, 2023

Share

It’s early May and the drought index has already reached level 8-9 out of 10 in a number of municipalities in the Copenhagen area

It could be a rough year for Danish farmers (photo: Pixabay/ulleo)

The Danish weather is unpredictable, to say the least. Indeed, it’s always useful to have an umbrella or rain jacket handy, just in case.

But things are changing.

Drought has increasingly reared its head in the country in recent years and the first months of 2023 look like following that trend, according to TV2 News.

It’s only early May and the drought index has already spiked in parts of the country, notably the capital region.

As of May 2, the drought index was at level 9 out of 10 – with 10 being the worst – in Copenhagen and Frederiksberg municipalities. The national average was at about a level 6.

READ ALSO: Climate report: Denmark is behind schedule on CO2 emission ambitions

Bad news for farmers
The situation could develop into a significant dilemma for Denmark’s agricultural sector, as farmers struggle to grow undernourished crops.

And the problem will likely be further compounded in the near future, with not much rain predicted in the coming week.

So farmers will likely have to cling to the hope that Denmark’s weather continues to be its unpredictable self.

Europe in general has been experiencing extreme temperatures due to the climate crisis as of late – record temperatures for this time of year have been registered in Spain, the UK and the Baltics, to mention a few.

Learning Danish was her key to success
Keeping promises: Denmark delivers formidable self-propelled artillery system to Ukraine
Thai-ing the knot: SAS reopens popular route after nearly a decade
This week in Copenhagen: Welcome to the month of M(IPA)Y

Most popular

National

Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake

1

Christian W

Local

Copenhagen eyeing new Metro lines

2

Christian W

National

#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day

3

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Local

How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier

4

Leticia Bossi

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Dry spring: Drought an early concern for Denmark this year

It’s early May and the drought index has already reached level 8-9 out of 10 in a number of municipalities in the Copenhagen area

Shirsha Chakraborty

Business

Danish in the workplace: Employers acutely aware of language barriers

Christian W

Local

Death sentence averted: Mayor makes comeback following high-profile cancer battle

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Ahead of air raid siren test at midday, interest groups warn mobile phone addition could be triggering

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark dispatching immense donor package to Ukraine

Christian W

Sponsored content

What You Should Know Before Buying a Car in Denmark

This is sponsored content

Local

New park to open near Mozart Plads in Sydhavn

Ben Hamilton

Business

Thai-ing the knot: SAS reopens popular route after nearly a decade

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition

Jessica Alexander

Local

Trial starts in horrendous murder case

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Fossil fuels almost totally gone from electricity and district heating sector 

Christian W

Life in Denmark

Learning Danish was her key to success

Christian W

Local

My ♥ CPH: “I knew it was something special straightaway”

Leticia Bossi

International

Keeping promises: Denmark delivers formidable self-propelled artillery system to Ukraine

Ramisha Ali

News

Toxic workplace? Danish ministries hemorrhaging employees

Figures uncovered by Zetland revealed that over a quarter of workers left their jobs last year – the highest number in a decade

Christian W

International

Documentary prompts government to improve offshore energy security

Christian W

National

Denmark’s low ranking in Eurostat report on youth poverty is nonsense, claims think-tank

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

Business

Generational change at Lego as new chair steps up

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This week in Copenhagen: Welcome to the month of M(IPA)Y

Leticia Bossi

General

Inside Danish Sport: Orange is the new yellow

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Unions in turmoil: Labour Day in the shadow of #MeToo

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Local

They called him Mr Saviour

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark offers helping energy hand to Ukraine

Shirsha Chakraborty

National

#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Latest Podcast April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

Responses to Denmark’s latest big #MeToo scandal range from disbelief to anger

Christian W

National

Report: Denmark is closing in on political climate targets

Nicolai Kampmann

Advertisement

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

National

Huge rise in employment among women from non-Western countries

Ramisha Ali

Local

How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier

Leticia Bossi

Local

Copenhagen eyeing new Metro lines

Christian W

National

Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake

Christian W

Denmark

Employees fired for prying into Konservative leader’s private life

CPH Post reporter

Culture

Wee jauntie for Jussi: Netflix to set ‘Department Q’ TV series in Scotland

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Post delivered with aplomb

Eric Mananga

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Don’t miss Mikkeller’s 13th birthday party or ‘STOMP’ at Tivoli

We’re spoilt for choice on the culture scene heading into May, and this week is a stellar one for internationals in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Local

Construction hell: Mayor fumes over road work chaos

Christian W

International

Russian revelations continue: 38 Nordic-based intelligence officers identified by documentary

CPH POST reporter