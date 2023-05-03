Local
Death sentence averted: Mayor makes comeback following high-profile cancer battle
After months of battling acute leukemia, Høje-Taastrup’s mayor, Michael Ziegler will return to his job on May 25
Michael Ziegler, one of the most prominent local politicians for Konservative, gave encouraging news on Facebook this morning.
Last October, the Høje-Taastrup mayor announced that he was on long-term sick leave with acute leukemia.
“It’s now been almost seven months since ‘ightning struck’ and I was diagnosed with acute leukaemia. I have been through an extensive course of treatment with chemotherapy, stem cell transplantation and treatment with immunosuppressive drugs. It hasn’t been a party,” he writes.
The treatment, though, looks to worked very well.
“99 percent of my blood cells are now created from donor stem cells. In other words, now only one percent is left ‘of me’. It’s great, as the cancer was created by mutations in my own system,” he says.
Following consultation with his doctor, Ziegler will report to work on May 25. He emphasises that it will be a gradual return and he will be more of an ‘office mayor’ until the summer holidays.
READ ALSO: Social media helps propel stem cell donor registrations
Cells from Chile
Earlier this year, more than 7,700 people signed up as stem cell donors in Denmark in just a few days – surpassing the total number of donor enrollments for all of 2022.
According to Rigshospitalet city hospital, the rapid influx was sparked by Ziegler’s Facebook post about his battle with acute leukemia and the search for a suitable stem cell donor.
Among 30 million registered stem cell donors worldwide, a match for Ziegler was eventually found in a woman in Chile.
Doctors harvested stem cells from the woman’s blood and sent them by plane to Denmark. Here, the cells were transplanted into Ziegler’s bone marrow.
“I will continue to be a patient at Rigshospitalet for a long time to come. There will be a gradual phasing out of medication, and of course I will need to have regular check-ups. Avoiding infections would be prefereable in the coming months. They can ‘stir up donor cells’ and trigger a graft-versus-host reaction,” writes Ziegler.
Most popular
National
Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake
Christian W
National
#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
National
Dry spring: Drought an early concern for Denmark this year
It’s early May and the drought index has already reached level 8-9 out of 10 in a number of municipalities in the Copenhagen area
Shirsha Chakraborty
Local
Death sentence averted: Mayor makes comeback following high-profile cancer battle
Nicolai Kampmann
Advertisement
Opinion
The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition
Jessica Alexander
News
Toxic workplace? Danish ministries hemorrhaging employees
Figures uncovered by Zetland revealed that over a quarter of workers left their jobs last year – the highest number in a decade
Christian W
National
Denmark’s low ranking in Eurostat report on youth poverty is nonsense, claims think-tank
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Advertisement
Local
How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier
Leticia Bossi
National
Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake
Christian W
Activities
HOT IN TOWN: Don’t miss Mikkeller’s 13th birthday party or ‘STOMP’ at Tivoli
We’re spoilt for choice on the culture scene heading into May, and this week is a stellar one for internationals in Copenhagen
Ben Hamilton