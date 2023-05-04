History
Why Danes light candles in their windows tonight
No it’s not a national ‘hygge’ session, but rather an ode to when the darkness of the Nazi occupation gave way to brighter days
With the number of candles being lit in windows across the country tonight, you’ll be forgiven to wonder if Danish ‘Hygge’ has gone into overdrive.
But actually, many people in Denmark light candles on this particular day every year.
On May 4th 1945 the Danish journalist Johannes Gunnar Sørensen, who reported from London via BBC Radio during World War II providing the occupied Danish population with news, was in the studio as he used to.
The war was expected to end shortly, but no one knew when the Nazi regime, which had occupied Denmark since April 9 1940, would surrender.
READ ALSO: A government of lost turtles: how Lenin remembered Denmark
Golden words from a golden voice
Suddenly there’s a pause in the broadcast from London.
The silence ends when Johannes Gunnar Sørensen says: “I dette øjeblik meddeles det, at Montgomery har oplyst, at de tyske tropper i Holland, Nordvesttyskland og i Danmark har overgivet sig.”
(“At this moment it is announced that Montgomery has informed that the German troops in the Netherlands, northwest Germany and Denmark have surrendered.”)
Following another break he repeats the message.
READ ALSO: Last living member of famous Danish WWII resistance group dies
Brightening darkened window panes
The message from London sparked huge celebrations in the streets. Five years of German occupation officially ended on May 5, 1945.
But shortly after the ‘message of liberty’ on May 4, many Danes tore down the black curtains that the Nazi regime had declared to be mandatory in Danish windows.
And to further celebrate freedom, Danes lit candles in windows to signal liberation from the darkened panes and those who imposed it.
So when people in Denmark light up candles in windows tonight, it’s to celebrate freedom and in memory of those who fell.
The long liberation
The island of Bornholm might be the exception.
Soviet troops landed on the island on 9 May 1945 and holdout Germans finally surrendered.
But the islanders were forced to wait almost a year for liberation as the Soviets remained on Bornholm until 5 April 1946.
Johannes Gunnar Sørensen later became known as the Golden Voice. He died in 1989.
Most popular
National
#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
Local
How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier
Leticia Bossi
National
Further #MeToo fallout : Key leadership figure suspended in FH case
With an investigation underway, it was deemed that Michael Jacobsen’s links to Lizette Risgaard were too close to ignore
Ramisha Ali
Advertisement
Opinion
The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition
Jessica Alexander
Local
Death sentence averted: Mayor makes comeback following high-profile cancer battle
Nicolai Kampmann
National
Ahead of air raid siren test at midday, interest groups warn mobile phone addition could be triggering
Ben Hamilton
Business
Thai-ing the knot: SAS reopens popular route after nearly a decade
Following a nine-year hiatus, the Scandinavian airline will once again have a direct route from Copenhagen to Bangkok later this year
Christian W
Advertisement
International
Keeping promises: Denmark delivers formidable self-propelled artillery system to Ukraine
Ramisha Ali
National
Denmark’s low ranking in Eurostat report on youth poverty is nonsense, claims think-tank
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
National
#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day
Uffe Jørgensen Odde
Activities
Voilà: Voltaire and venner are velkom! French-language theatre play to make debut this weekend
Leticia Bossi
Local
How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier
Bernadotte School student named Young Researcher of the Year
Leticia Bossi