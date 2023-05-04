Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

1082

History

Why Danes light candles in their windows tonight

Uffe Jørgensen Odde and Christian W
May 4th, 2023

Share

No it’s not a national ‘hygge’ session, but rather an ode to when the darkness of the Nazi occupation gave way to brighter days

Bringing light to times of darkness (photo: Pixabay/Myriams-Fotos)

With the number of candles being lit in windows across the country tonight, you’ll be forgiven to wonder if Danish ‘Hygge’ has gone into overdrive.

But actually, many people in Denmark light candles on this particular day every year.

On May 4th 1945 the Danish journalist Johannes Gunnar Sørensen, who reported from London via BBC Radio during World War II providing the occupied Danish population with news, was in the studio as he used to. 

The war was expected to end shortly, but no one knew when the Nazi regime, which had occupied Denmark since April 9 1940, would surrender.  

READ ALSO: A government of lost turtles: how Lenin remembered Denmark

Golden words from a golden voice
Suddenly there’s a pause in the broadcast from London.

The silence ends when Johannes Gunnar Sørensen says: “I dette øjeblik meddeles det, at Montgomery har oplyst, at de tyske tropper i Holland, Nordvesttyskland og i Danmark har overgivet sig.” 

(“At this moment it is announced that Montgomery has informed that the German troops in the Netherlands, northwest Germany and Denmark have surrendered.”)

Following another break he repeats the message.

READ ALSO: Last living member of famous Danish WWII resistance group dies

Brightening darkened window panes
The message from London sparked huge celebrations in the streets. Five years of German occupation officially ended on May 5, 1945.

But shortly after the ‘message of liberty’ on May 4, many Danes tore down the black curtains that the Nazi regime had declared to be mandatory in Danish windows. 

And to further celebrate freedom, Danes lit candles in windows to signal liberation from the darkened panes and those who imposed it.

So when people in Denmark light up candles in windows tonight, it’s to celebrate freedom and in memory of those who fell.

The long liberation
The island of Bornholm might be the exception.

Soviet troops landed on the island on 9 May 1945 and holdout Germans finally surrendered.

But the islanders were forced to wait almost a year for liberation as the Soviets remained on Bornholm until 5 April 1946.

Johannes Gunnar Sørensen later became known as the Golden Voice. He died in 1989.

Learning Danish was her key to success
Danish in the workplace: Employers acutely aware of language barriers
Ahead of air raid siren test at midday, interest groups warn mobile phone addition could be triggering
Thai-ing the knot: SAS reopens popular route after nearly a decade

Most popular

Life in Denmark

Learning Danish was her key to success

1

Christian W

National

#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day

2

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Local

How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier

3

Leticia Bossi

National

Responses to Denmark’s latest big #MeToo scandal range from disbelief to anger

4

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

Further #MeToo fallout : Key leadership figure suspended in FH case

With an investigation underway, it was deemed that Michael Jacobsen’s links to Lizette Risgaard were too close to ignore

Ramisha Ali

Business

Danish in the workplace: Companies focus on social aspects

Christian W

National

Farewell Great Prayer Day: Danes will have to celebrate confirmations on another day in the future

Copenhagen Post staff

Local

Mayor looking to shut down Pusher Street permanently 

Christian W

History

Why Danes light candles in their windows tonight

Uffe Jørgensen Odde and Christian W

Culture

Beloved children’s TV figure takes break following vicious social media barage

Christian W

National

Dry spring: Drought an early concern for Denmark this year

Shirsha Chakraborty

Business

Danish in the workplace: Employers acutely aware of language barriers

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition

Jessica Alexander

Local

Death sentence averted: Mayor makes comeback following high-profile cancer battle

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Ahead of air raid siren test at midday, interest groups warn mobile phone addition could be triggering

Ben Hamilton

International

Denmark dispatching immense donor package to Ukraine

Christian W

Sponsored content

What You Should Know Before Buying a Car in Denmark

This is sponsored content

Local

New park to open near Mozart Plads in Sydhavn

Ben Hamilton

Business

Thai-ing the knot: SAS reopens popular route after nearly a decade

Following a nine-year hiatus, the Scandinavian airline will once again have a direct route from Copenhagen to Bangkok later this year

Christian W

Local

Trial starts in horrendous murder case

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Fossil fuels almost totally gone from electricity and district heating sector 

Christian W

Advertisement

Life in Denmark

Learning Danish was her key to success

Christian W

Local

My ♥ CPH: “I knew it was something special straightaway”

Leticia Bossi

International

Keeping promises: Denmark delivers formidable self-propelled artillery system to Ukraine

Ramisha Ali

News

Toxic workplace? Danish ministries hemorrhaging employees

Christian W

International

Documentary prompts government to improve offshore energy security

Christian W

National

Denmark’s low ranking in Eurostat report on youth poverty is nonsense, claims think-tank

Ben Hamilton

Business

Generational change at Lego as new chair steps up

Ben Hamilton

Latest Podcast April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Activities

This week in Copenhagen: Welcome to the month of M(IPA)Y

Leticia Bossi

General

Inside Danish Sport: Orange is the new yellow

Nicolai Kampmann

Advertisement

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

International

Denmark offers helping energy hand to Ukraine

Shirsha Chakraborty

National

#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

National

Responses to Denmark’s latest big #MeToo scandal range from disbelief to anger

Christian W

National

Report: Denmark is closing in on political climate targets

Nicolai Kampmann

Business

Union boss accused of inappropriate behaviour

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Activities

Voilà: Voltaire and venner are velkom! French-language theatre play to make debut this weekend

Leticia Bossi

National

Huge rise in employment among women from non-Western countries

Ramisha Ali

Local

How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier

Bernadotte School student named Young Researcher of the Year

Leticia Bossi

Local

Copenhagen eyeing new Metro lines

Christian W

National

Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake

Christian W