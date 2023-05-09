Performance Review: Gotta love this olden days Hollywood homage

★★★★★☆ Review: A terrific ballet that will whisk you back to Tinsel-town before the talkies

the KGL. theater (photo: Camilla Winther)

‘Gotta Dance!’ – an energetic ballet choreographed by Gregory Dean – is currently being performed at the Copenhagen Opera House from April 22 to May 17.

A lavish show in which the Royal Ballet’s dancers revive the swing era and present an evening of dance to the immortal tones of popular music, this sparkling performance is like time-travelling back to an olden days Hollywood movie.

The plot might be predictable, but this does not prevent us from enjoying it.

Likewise, the vintage clothing might also be a little clichéd, but it’s a fine array of casual, colourful outfits and extravagant evening dresses, so what’s not to like. They blend very well with the mostly sober white sets to great effect.

And the choreography, whether it’s supporting classical, jazz, tap or some pretty impressive lifts, retains a cheerfulness that is hard to resist.

Live interpretation by Tivoli’s Big Band

The production values of the music are second to none.

To see the likes of Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and George Gershwin interpreted live on stage by Tivoli’s Big Band and LiveStrings is a massive privilege. Hats off to Maria Lucia and Caspar Phillipson for the stunning vocals.

The performance was less assured, however, in Edith Piaf territory where the songs ranged in quality from magnifique to diabolique.

‘Padam Padam’ was initially delightful when sung, but rendered tiresome when performed, the duet ‘Je ne regrette rien’ uniformly excellent, and the merry-go-round antics of the dancers in ‘La foule’ all too predictable and poorly executed.

Overall, though, the dancers in their solos, duets, trios and other group compositions connected with the audience, generating a good ambience throughout the performance.