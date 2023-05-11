Local
Sunny, warm weekend in Copenhagen
Temperatures expected to hit 23 degrees on Sunday
The strong winds of the last few days are abating and Copenhageners’ eyes are dilating at the prospect of sunny calm days – perfect weather to sit out on the balcony and relax, or head to the park.
Starting from today, five days of 20+ degree sunniness beckons for the Danish capital.
Temperatures will peak over the weekend, with the thermometer expected to hit 23 degrees on Sunday.
A few sea breezes though
Nevertheless, it won’t be completely calm over the next five days, particularly by the coast, so maybe a trip to the beach this weekend is being wildly optimistic.
But a garden party to celebrate the final of Eurovision on Saturday … now you’re talking!
Overall, it will be dry in the capital region for the foreseeable, as the next forecast shower isn’t until Tuesday May 16.
Most popular
Business
Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal
CPH POST reporter
National
Defence minister Ellemann-Jensen to return from sick leave on August 1
In a statement on social media today, the Venstre boss revealed that he aims to be back in the saddle on August 1
Christian W
International
Calming Copenhagen: Capital ranked top city in Europe for boosting mental well-being
Ramisha Ali
Local
Former policeman shocked he can so easily find school kids dealing cocaine in Copenhagen
Ben Hamilton
Sponsored content
Sommer i København: 3 oplevelser, du ikke bør snyde dig for
This content is sponsored
National
Increasing numbers unfit to serve in Army due to psychological and weight issues, say recruiters
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Opinion
The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition
Jessica Alexander
Business
Inflation down, property prices up – but the cost of living is still spiralling
Ben Hamilton
Business
Major supermarket chains won’t follow Lidl’s lead and stop selling tobacco products
“We do not want to judge the behaviour of adults,” reasons Coop, which along with the Salling Group is proud of its efforts to hide all cigarettes from public view
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Business
Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal
CPH POST reporter
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Candlelight concerts, Christiania escapades and … Corrosion of Conformity
Leticia Bossi
News
Sports News in Digest: Fitness and a cool head key to Rune enduring in Rome and Paris
Nicolai Kampmann
Advertisement
National
Farewell Great Prayer Day: Danes will have to celebrate confirmations on another day in the future
Copenhagen Post staff
National
Dry spring: Drought an early concern for Denmark this year
It’s early May and the drought index has already reached level 8-9 out of 10 in a number of municipalities in the Copenhagen area
Shirsha Chakraborty