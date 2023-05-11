Sunny, warm weekend in Copenhagen

Temperatures expected to hit 23 degrees on Sunday

A beautiful weekend is on the cards in the capital (photo: Pixabay)

The strong winds of the last few days are abating and Copenhageners’ eyes are dilating at the prospect of sunny calm days – perfect weather to sit out on the balcony and relax, or head to the park.

Starting from today, five days of 20+ degree sunniness beckons for the Danish capital.

Temperatures will peak over the weekend, with the thermometer expected to hit 23 degrees on Sunday.

A few sea breezes though

Nevertheless, it won’t be completely calm over the next five days, particularly by the coast, so maybe a trip to the beach this weekend is being wildly optimistic.

But a garden party to celebrate the final of Eurovision on Saturday … now you’re talking!

Overall, it will be dry in the capital region for the foreseeable, as the next forecast shower isn’t until Tuesday May 16.