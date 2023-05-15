National
Get a sneak peak at Denmark’s future electric train
Scheduled to go into service in 2027, the IC5 train will revolutionise rail travel and cut down travel times … but much remains to be done
Late last week, national rail operator DSB unveiled the future underpinning of Danish public transport … the IC5 train.
Expected to make its debut in 2027, the electric IC5s are set to replace the scandal-ridden IC4s and old IC3s – diesel trains that have seen over three decades of service.
The first of 100 sets of IC5s are due to be delivered by French producer Alstom to DSB in 2025, while the entire shipment will be completed by 2029.
The 20 billion kroner deal will see diesel trains eventually completely phased out.
“We’ve reached an important milestone with Alstom. In a few years, the IC5s will be the backbone of climate-friendly, comfortable and efficient train transportation in Denmark,” said DSB head, Flemming Jensen.
“With the form and design of the trains finally approved, production of the IC5 trains can begin in earnest.”
READ ALSO: Copenhagen eyeing new Metro lines
Big infrastructure challenges
But until then, much remains to be done and much depends on the rail grid being fully electrified by the time the trains are due to come into service.
That will require immense investment into infrastructure, including remaking bridges and digging down rails to make room for catenary lines.
When ready, the IC5 will be able to travel at 200km/h on certain stretches and shave 30 minutes from the current 2 hours and 45 minutes it takes to travel from Copenhagen to Aarhus.
Click here to check out the entire map of the rail grid that is being electrified ahead of the arrival of the IC5s.
Most popular
Business
Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal
CPH POST reporter
National
Get a sneak peak at Denmark’s future electric train
Scheduled to go into service in 2027, the IC5 train will revolutionise rail travel and cut down travel times … but much remains to be done
Christian Wenande
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Freddie returns with the Royal Run!
Shirsha Chakraborty, Leticia Bossi
News
Sports News in Digest: Battered FCK regain top spot in sweet revenge against Brøndby
Nicolai Kampmann
Advertisement
Culture
Not only is Denmark out of Eurovision, but the Olsen Brothers’ wings have been cruelly clipped
Ben Hamilton
National
Quality does not meet expectations in daycare, reports national assessment
CPH Post reporter
International
Relaxed controls will significantly reduce delays at borders with Germany and Sweden
Ben Hamilton
Activities
On Screens this Spring: Bridgerton’s got a new bride, but what would the Indian Matchmaking matriarch say?
PREVIEW: All the best films and TV shows heading to you in April and May
SHIRSHA CHAKRABORTY
National
Opposition alliance proposes new strategy to more easily recruit foreign workers
Ramisha Ali
Advertisement
Business
New household goods chain expanding in Copenhagen: 13 stores to open by end of 2024
Leticia Bossi
International
Calming Copenhagen: Capital ranked top city in Europe for boosting mental well-being
Ramisha Ali
Sponsored content
Sommer i København: 3 oplevelser, du ikke bør snyde dig for
This content is sponsored
National
Increasing numbers unfit to serve in Army due to psychological and weight issues, say recruiters
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Opinion
The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition
Jessica Alexander
Business
Major supermarket chains won’t follow Lidl’s lead and stop selling tobacco products
Ben Hamilton
Life in Denmark
My ♥ CPH: He felt the electricity in his ♥
INTERVIEW: Ahead of his gig at RUST on June 6, CPH POST caught up with British-born electronic music artist & producer My Heart is Electric
Ben Hamilton