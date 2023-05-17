News
Is Magnus Cort’s clean sweep just the start of the Danish ascent this holiday weekend?
Danish interest in high-level tennis, football, ice hockey, badminton and golf too
Danish cyclist Magnus Cort, the cyclist who memorably raced through Danish fields last year wearing the famous King of the Mountains red polka dots, yesterday completed ‘the set’.
With his victory in the tenth stage of the Giro D’Italia, the 30-year-old has now won stages in all three Grand Tour cycling events.
Previously he had won four Tour de France stages and two in the Vuelta a Espana.
He joins exclusive company, becoming just the third Dane to accomplish the feat after Mads Pedersen and Jesper Skibby.
Can Rune set the tune for Ascension Day?
With half the race completed, there are no Danes realistically in contention.
However, elsewhere in the sporting world, the Ascension holiday weekend offers untold possibilities for Danish sport, with Holger Rune in pole position to get everything off to the best possible start.
He faces top seed Novak Djokovic at 13:00 today in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, and bookmakers rate him a 5/2 chance to advance.
However, with the French Open due to start next Monday, defeat won’t be considered a disaster – at least it will give the young Dane a chance to rest up.
Football, ice hockey, badminton and golf too
Elsewhere, Danish victory is assured in the Danish Cup Final on Thursday, when FC Copenhagen play AaB at Parken. The action begins at 17:00, but there’s a good chance you’ll see plenty of fans in the city centre during the build-up. It’s a tradition they walk around a lot!
A fourth consecutive victory at the Men’s World Ice Hockey Championship would most likely assure the red and whites of a quarter-final place. The opponents are Germany and the game starts at 20:20 tomorrow.
Denmark are already through to the quarter-finals of the Sudirman Cup, a world championship for mixed badminton, so their game tomorrow against hosts and favourites China, which starts just before lunchtime, is a dead rubber. Victory, however, would give Denmark an easier route to the final.
And finally, Denmark has a strong contingent competing at the US PGA Championship, golf’s second major of the season, which starts tomorrow. Check cphpost.dk tomorrow morning for analysis of the players’ chances.
Most popular
National
School’s out for this year’s leavers – how the seniors like to throw caramels to celebrate
Early end to the school year gives ninth graders time to revise for their exams
CPH POST Reporter
Local
She kicked her molester where it hurts; now Caroline hopes to strike a blow for all women
CPH POST Reporter
News
Is Magnus Cort’s clean sweep just the start of the Danish ascent this holiday weekend?
Ben Hamilton
National
Campaign to publicise phone siren test an 8.7 million kroner failure, conclude experts
Ben Hamilton
National
Reading between the lines, children in Denmark are increasingly shunning books – study
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Life in Denmark
My ♥ CPH: “Oh my God, that moment by the canal: Swimming, chilling, just hanging out”
Ramisha Ali
National
Get a sneak peak at Denmark’s future electric train
Scheduled to go into service in 2027, the IC5 train will revolutionise rail travel and cut down travel times … but much remains to be done
Christian Wenande
Denmark
Strict work permit access hindering hospitals seeking to address nurse shortages
CPH Post reporter
Advertisement
Activities
This Week in Copenhagen: Freddie returns with the Royal Run!
Shirsha Chakraborty, Leticia Bossi
News
Sports News in Digest: Battered FCK regain top spot in sweet revenge against Brøndby
Nicolai Kampmann
National
Quality does not meet expectations in daycare, reports national assessment
CPH Post reporter
Advertisement
International
Relaxed controls will significantly reduce delays at borders with Germany and Sweden
Ben Hamilton
Activities
Hold my beer, Hacienda! The 48-hour party Nørrebro crew are back with a vengeance
Shirsha Chakraborty
Activities
On Screens this Spring: Bridgerton’s got a new bride, but what would the Indian Matchmaking matriarch say?
SHIRSHA CHAKRABORTY
National
Opposition alliance proposes new strategy to more easily recruit foreign workers
Ramisha Ali
Business
New household goods chain expanding in Copenhagen: 13 stores to open by end of 2024
Leticia Bossi
International
Calming Copenhagen: Capital ranked top city in Europe for boosting mental well-being
Vienna, Stockholm, Oslo and Amsterdam complete top five
Ramisha Ali