Health authority wants alcohol-free intro weeks at schools

In an open letter, Sundhedsstyrelsen urges school leaders to make first two months of upper secondary school alcohol free

Authorities want less boozing and more socialising (photo: Pixabay/ kaicho20)

When commencing their upper secondary education (gymnasium) following the summer break, students tend to party hard as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.

From intro events to booze-infested ‘puttefest’ parties in parks, binge drinking is a central component for student activities in the early weeks of the school year.

So much so, in fact, that the health authority is urging schools to restrict alcohol in those first weeks.

“The Danish youth drinks a lot of alcohol and they start early. We know that alcohol is detrimental to children and youth, and that it impacts learning,” said Sundhedsstyrelsen spokesperson Niels Sandø.

“So it’s important that we change the current culture of getting drunk to a party culture that focuses on social aspects – including those students who don’t feel like drinking.”

Gone till September

In an open letter to schools, Sundhedsstyrelsen calls for school leaders to make the first two months of upper secondary school alcohol free.

Sundhedsstyrelsen recommends that all intro-related events, parties and trips organised by schools should be alcohol-free up until the end of September – an initiative encompassing all age groups.

The letter also stresses the importance of schools reaching out to discuss the issue to parents of students.

According to recent statistics, 24 percent of men and 14 percent of women aged 16-24 drink more than ten every week.

Aside from Sundhedsstyrelsen, the open letter was also signed by school organisations Danske Erhvervsskoler and Danske Gymnasier.