Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

878

News

The forecast is sunny, but it’s not all good news

CPH POST Reporter
May 26th, 2023

Share

Hardly a cloud in the sky for days to come in the capital area. But beware the risk of drought

So sunny the grass might change colour? (photo: Karla Hamilton)

Expect heavy crowds in the city centre this holiday weekend!

Not only is Monday the second day of Pentecost and a public holiday in Denmark, but you might be able to catch a glimpse of Crown Prince Frederik jogging past in his hugely popular Royal Run event.

Like everybody else, the future king of Denmark will enjoy warm, sunny weather, which is set to continue well into next week, according to DMI meteorologist Steen Hermansen

“The high pressure above Southern Scandinavia will ensure us largely stable and dry weather for at least a week and probably even longer,” he writes in a weather forecast on DMI.dk.

This is good news for everyone in the eastern part of Denmark. The west will be somewhat cooler, meanwhile.

Temperatures will mostly hover around 20 degrees until Monday, and then climb to 23-24 for the remainder of next week, according to yr.no.

Increased risk of drought and fire hazard
Farmers are less happy, though. Along with garden owners, they must use artificial irrigation if green growth is to flourish.

The drought index is severe in many parts of the country, and May will go down as unusually dry in Denmark. 

READ MORE: Dry spring: Drought an early concern for Denmark this year

Accumulative rainfall of 14.1 mm nationally means this month is set to be one of the 10 driest Mays since records began in 1872.

With drought comes an increased fire hazard risk and more fire bans. Learn more at brandfare.dk.

Since April 1, Nordsjælland Police has received up to 20 inquiries about fires that mostly turned out to be caused by the careless use of weed burners. 

“Unfortunately, we often experience that citizens inadvertently set fire to hedges, sheds and, in the worst case, their own or neighbouring houses when they use weed burners,” said Carsten Jensen, the head of authority at the North Zealand Fire Service.

Share

Most popular

News

Timebomb under Danish housing market, warns EU report

1

Ben Hamilton

News

Capital’s new IKEA store to open in August

2

Ben Hamilton

News

Grocery prices to remain high in Denmark

3

CPH POST Reporter

News

Police launch one-week campaign targeting road-users who jump red lights

4

Ben Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

Politicians eyeing possible ban of energy drinks for kids

Konservative wants health authority to assess whether Denmark should follow Norway’s lead and ban the drinks for under-16s

Christian Wenande

News

Nurses fairly paid, concludes state-appointed committee, and doctors overpaid

Ben Hamilton

News

Something for the Weekend? Try sleeping with tigers

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Check your sunscreen and look for the labels

Christian Wenande

News

The forecast is sunny, but it’s not all good news

CPH POST Reporter

InOut

Cherished evening for the children of ‘the Lonely Century’

Leticia Bossi

News

Health authority wants alcohol-free intro weeks at schools

Christian Wenande

News

As speculation mounts about the PM heading to NATO, party soldiers ponder the future

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Advertisement

News

Netflix clamping down on serial account sharing

Christian Wenande

News

Denmark looking to legalise abortion for 15-year-olds without parental consent

Christian Wenande

News

Timebomb under Danish housing market, warns EU report

Ben Hamilton

News

CPH INSIDER: Goodie bags and coffee for first 100 customers

Ben Hamilton

News

Supreme Court finds in favour of newspaper in Little Mermaid copyright case

Ben Hamilton

News

Danish PM to meet Joe Biden at White House on June 5

Ben Hamilton

News

Website condemned for ranking girls according to their attractiveness

A good handful of schools have been targeted, including establishments in Zealand and Jutland

CPH POST Reporter

News

Astrid Lindgren sees off HC Andersen in battle of the children’s literature giants

Ben Hamilton

News

Popcorn and penalties at the Parkeringhus penthouse – Vesterbro’s latest skyline attraction

Shirsha Chakraborty

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Navigating the Changing Landscape: Tips for Businesses in the Digital Age in Denmark

This content is sponsored

InOut

HOT IN TOWN: Careful CPH Culture, they’ll put a hex on you!

Ben Hamilton

News

Defence milestone: Denmark officially joins PESCO

Christian Wenande

InOut

Performance Review: When the best vodka is saved to last, it’s … hic … worth the wait

Ben Hamilton

News

Copenhagen Pride to be world’s first green vehicle LGBTI+ parade  

Ramisha Ali

News

If we believed Andreas, they could put a Dane on the Moon

Ben Hamilton

News

CPH Airport establishing foothold on African continent

Christian Wenande

Latest Podcast

Unable to load

All Podcasts

News

Grocery prices to remain high in Denmark

CPH POST Reporter

News

Capital’s new IKEA store to open in August

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

News

Danish government ready to fight cancer with more money

CPH Post Reporter

News

City Hall majority in favour of banning late evening outdoor dining

Ben Hamilton

News

Minister ready to spend large sum on reducing wait for cancer treatment

CPH Post Reporter

InOut

Performance Review: The curious straits of Benjamin Britten

Ben Hamilton

InOut

This Week in Copenhagen: May your senses be distorted

TheCopenhagenPost

News

Copenhagen tipped to host War in Ukraine peace summit

Ben Hamilton

News

Lowest gas prices since 2021

Christian Wenande

News

Number of rejected asylum-seekers earmarked for deportation halved in two years

Ben Hamilton

News

Police launch one-week campaign targeting road-users who jump red lights

Ben Hamilton

General

Sports News in Digest: The winning ways of Copenhagen

Nicolai Kampmann

General

Mackindergarten: This is my time

OPINION: What men really mean when they say they should grab a beer one of these days

Adrian Mackinder

News

My ♥ CPH: “Meal breaks are so fast I feel like I’m swallowing my food whole”

Leticia Bossi

Opinion

Danish Capital in 2023: More than Brexit, the Brits never fully recovered from the Financial Crisis

Neil Smith