News
Heating up: Public urged to ease their water usage
There is no rain in sight. Now utility companies are urging everyone to go easy on the taps.
In a SMS and message sent out via e-Boks on Thursday, the capital area’s utility company, HOFOR, urges companies and customers to reduce their water usage.
“We use far too much water in the heat. If there is to be enough for everyone, we must use less,” writes HOFOR.
“Help us as much as you can – even a jug of water or a minutes less in the shower helps. Then there is enough water for everyone in the heat.”
The association of Danish utility companies, DANVA, also encourages the public to use water wisely during the drought.
“There is enough water for everyone if you comply with the restrictions announced. There is no need to water the grass. Although it is withered, it will turn green again once we get rain. And there is no need to fill up the garden pool with water either,” the head of DANVA’s drinking water department, Dorte Skræm, said in a statement on Thursday.
“Because there must be enough water for those who need it – for example, for their livestock.”
Follows driest May for 15 years
Last month was the driest May in 15 years. The last time any rain fell anywhere in Denmark was May 23 – over two weeks ago.
“These days, water consumption in the metropolitan area is historically high, and our production cannot keep up,” Anne Scherfig, the area manager for water planning at HOFOR, said according to Ritzau.
In a statement at hofor.dk the utility company states that “every drop counts” if there is to be drinking water for everyone.
“When it’s this hot, water consumption typically increases. You drink more water, perhaps fill a wading pool, and then the plants in the garden also get a little extra. Of course you have to do that, but there are some things you can avoid if water consumption is not to increase too much,” Scherfig said.
HOFOR therefore urges people to use a watering can, jump in a harbour bath instead of filling up a pool, and let the lawn turn yellow.
According to Scherfig, about half a million people received the text message on Thursday.
News
For three days, the pearl of the Baltic Sea steals the country’s attention
From Thursday to Saturday, the cosy fishing village of Allinge on Bornholm will once again provide the setting for the ‘People’s Meeting’. The Danes have copied a Swedish idea, and it has become very popular. Politicians, media, NGOs, business leaders and ordinary people meet, debate and network long into the short summer nights
CPH POST Reporter
News
Public sector salary assessment was meant to help, but perhaps it will only make it worse
CPH POST Reporter
News
My ♥ CPH: “Even though it seems big, the capital is still a very small town”
Shirsha Chakraborty & Leticia Bossi
News
Health authority recommends strength training for entire country
The use of weights is advocated not only for adults, but also for children
Ben Hamilton
InOut
This Week in Copenhagen: Time for metal fans to go crazy at Copenhell
Julia Schenner & Leticia Bossi
News
Inflation falls, but food prices face another hurdle: the nearly three-week drought
Ben Hamilton
News
Minister deeply worried as report confirms fast escalation of opioid abuse among youngsters
Ben Hamilton
InOut
HOT IN TOWN: Why zombie apocalypses tend to bring out the high heels and low-lifes
Leticia Bossi
News
Social media causes psychological distress among school girls in Denmark – report
Increasingly female students are more susceptible to having low self-esteem than boys – often because they are more likely to compare themselves with their peers
Ramisha Ali