Heating up: Public urged to ease their water usage

There is no rain in sight. Now utility companies are urging everyone to go easy on the taps.

The drought has increased the risk of water shortages and wildfires (photo: Beredskab Øst)

In a SMS and message sent out via e-Boks on Thursday, the capital area’s utility company, HOFOR, urges companies and customers to reduce their water usage.

“We use far too much water in the heat. If there is to be enough for everyone, we must use less,” writes HOFOR.

“Help us as much as you can – even a jug of water or a minutes less in the shower helps. Then there is enough water for everyone in the heat.”



The association of Danish utility companies, DANVA, also encourages the public to use water wisely during the drought.

“There is enough water for everyone if you comply with the restrictions announced. There is no need to water the grass. Although it is withered, it will turn green again once we get rain. And there is no need to fill up the garden pool with water either,” the head of DANVA’s drinking water department, Dorte Skræm, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Because there must be enough water for those who need it – for example, for their livestock.”



Follows driest May for 15 years

Last month was the driest May in 15 years. The last time any rain fell anywhere in Denmark was May 23 – over two weeks ago.

“These days, water consumption in the metropolitan area is historically high, and our production cannot keep up,” Anne Scherfig, the area manager for water planning at HOFOR, said according to Ritzau.

In a statement at hofor.dk the utility company states that “every drop counts” if there is to be drinking water for everyone.

“When it’s this hot, water consumption typically increases. You drink more water, perhaps fill a wading pool, and then the plants in the garden also get a little extra. Of course you have to do that, but there are some things you can avoid if water consumption is not to increase too much,” Scherfig said.

HOFOR therefore urges people to use a watering can, jump in a harbour bath instead of filling up a pool, and let the lawn turn yellow.

According to Scherfig, about half a million people received the text message on Thursday.