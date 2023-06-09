Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

1476

News

Heating up: Public urged to ease their water usage

Uffe Jørgensen Odde
June 9th, 2023

Share

There is no rain in sight. Now utility companies are urging everyone to go easy on the taps. 

The drought has increased the risk of water shortages and wildfires (photo: Beredskab Øst)

In a SMS and message sent out via e-Boks on Thursday, the capital area’s utility company, HOFOR, urges companies and customers to reduce their water usage. 

“We use far too much water in the heat. If there is to be enough for everyone, we must use less,” writes HOFOR.

“Help us as much as you can – even a jug of water or a minutes less in the shower helps. Then there is enough water for everyone in the heat.”

The association of Danish utility companies, DANVA, also encourages the public to use water wisely during the drought.

“There is enough water for everyone if you comply with the restrictions announced. There is no need to water the grass. Although it is withered, it will turn green again once we get rain. And there is no need to fill up the garden pool with water either,” the head of DANVA’s drinking water department, Dorte Skræm, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Because there must be enough water for those who need it – for example, for their livestock.”

Follows driest May for 15 years
Last month was the driest May in 15 years. The last time any rain fell anywhere in Denmark was May 23 – over two weeks ago.

“These days, water consumption in the metropolitan area is historically high, and our production cannot keep up,” Anne Scherfig, the area manager for water planning at HOFOR, said according to Ritzau.

In a statement at hofor.dk the utility company states that “every drop counts” if there is to be drinking water for everyone.

“When it’s this hot, water consumption typically increases. You drink more water, perhaps fill a wading pool, and then the plants in the garden also get a little extra. Of course you have to do that, but there are some things you can avoid if water consumption is not to increase too much,” Scherfig said.

HOFOR therefore urges people to use a watering can, jump in a harbour bath instead of filling up a pool, and let the lawn turn yellow.

According to Scherfig, about half a million people received the text message on Thursday.

Share

Most popular

News

Man shot by police in central Copenhagen

1

Ben Hamilton

News

‘Dark Side of Hygge’ author: What internationals need to understand

2

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Train staff on strike – expect delays

3

CPH POST Reporter

News

Cruise tourists returning to Copenhagen in heavy numbers

4

David Laungaard Lose, Turisme.nu

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

For three days, the pearl of the Baltic Sea steals the country’s attention

From Thursday to Saturday, the cosy fishing village of Allinge on Bornholm will once again provide the setting for the ‘People’s Meeting’. The Danes have copied a Swedish idea, and it has become very popular. Politicians, media, NGOs, business leaders and ordinary people meet, debate and network long into the short summer nights

CPH POST Reporter

News

Man shot by police in central Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

InOut

Join us for an engaging Pub Quiz Night of fun and competition

TheCopenhagenPost

News

It’s raining Michelin stars on Danish gastronomy

Lars Bo Axelholm, Turisme.nu

News

DSB confirms another day of train delays, cancellations and reduced services

Ben Hamilton

News

Delays at Copenhagen Airport may continue throughout the summer

CPH POST Reporter

News

Denmark over-producing green energy thanks to strong solar and wind combo

Ben Hamilton

Opinion

Green Spotlight: Time for some plane talking?

Sibylle De Valence

Advertisement

News

Public sector salary assessment was meant to help, but perhaps it will only make it worse

CPH POST Reporter

News

My ♥ CPH: “Even though it seems big, the capital is still a very small town”

Shirsha Chakraborty & Leticia Bossi

News

Huge surge in tick-borne virus vaccinations

Ben Hamilton

News

Coop: Hopefully Arla price fall is the first of many

Ben Hamilton

News

Public hugely concerned about future of elderly care

Ben Hamilton

InOut

CPH INSIDER: Move aside Batman … this is the era of the villain

Ben Hamilton

News

Health authority recommends strength training for entire country

The use of weights is advocated not only for adults, but also for children

Ben Hamilton

InOut

This Week in Copenhagen: Time for metal fans to go crazy at Copenhell

Julia Schenner & Leticia Bossi

News

Inflation falls, but food prices face another hurdle: the nearly three-week drought

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

News

Train staff on strike – expect delays

CPH POST Reporter

News

A bloody Sunday that never should have been

CPH POST Reporter

Sponsored content

Kviklån vs. banklån i Danmark: En sammenlignende oversigt

This content is sponsored

News

Inside Danish Sport: Djokovic makes it 23 and history in Paris

Nicolai Kampmann

News

Cruise tourists returning to Copenhagen in heavy numbers

David Laungaard Lose, Turisme.nu

News

Heating up: Public urged to ease their water usage

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Sports body warns against live-streaming of youths

Ben Hamilton

Latest Podcast

Unable to load

All Podcasts

News

Minister deeply worried as report confirms fast escalation of opioid abuse among youngsters

Ben Hamilton

News

Tour of Copenhagen to return for a second circuit of the capital

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

News

Copenhagen at night: best level of safety in 15 years

Ben Hamilton

News

Employees at private companies about to get a better paycheck

CPH POST Reporter

News

Drought, wildfire and depleted harvest concerns grow as dry sunny spell continues

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

They make 🇩🇰 work: “No two days are the same here, fortunately”

Ramisha Ali

News

‘Dark Side of Hygge’ author: What internationals need to understand

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

InOut

HOT IN TOWN: Why zombie apocalypses tend to bring out the high heels and low-lifes

Leticia Bossi

News

Student study suggests men are feeling the cost of living more than women

Ben Hamilton

News

Danish culture needs to evolve, report concludes

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Has the White House made a campaign video for PM’s bid to become head of NATO?

Ben Hamilton

News

Two more years: Danish national coach extends contract

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Social media causes psychological distress among school girls in Denmark – report 

Increasingly female students are more susceptible to having low self-esteem than boys – often because they are more likely to compare themselves with their peers

Ramisha Ali

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Caught out at the checkout

Jack Gardner Vaa

Sponsored content

Denmark’s battle against burglaries: Significant progress, but more can be done

This content is sponsored