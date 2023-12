Socialdemokratiet has withdrawn its support for the divisive proposal. On the contrary, City Hall now wants to expand the outdoor dining framework in Copenhagen. Plus, Zelenskyy calls Denmark’s financial aid an ‘example’ to other nations, and the Danish foreign ministry releases an English-language COP28 podcast for international listeners. Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

Photo: Visit Denmark/Robin Skjoldborg

Socialdemokratiet has withdrawn its support for the divisive proposal. On the contrary, City Hall now wants to expand the outdoor dining framework in Copenhagen. Plus, Zelenskyy calls Denmark's financial aid an 'example' to other nations, and the Danish foreign ministry releases an English-language COP28 podcast for international listeners.