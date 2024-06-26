Denmark issues DKK 80 billion humanitarian aid package to Gaza and the West Bank

Denmark will no longer contribute two warships to NATO’s standing naval force in the second half of 2024, after the air defence system aboard one of the frigates failed during a drone attack by Houthi pirates in the Red Sea in March.

“The challenges that the crew of the Iver Huitfeldt experienced during the mission in the Red Sea have still not been rectified. Therefore, we are following the Defence Command’s recommendation not to deploy the frigate for sailing service,” said Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen in a press release.

Denmark was scheduled to provide the frigates Iver Huitfeldt and Niels Juel as the rotating flagship in NATO’s naval force, SNMG1, along with the force commander and staff, from 11 July to 5 November 2024.

But Denmark has now proposed to handle the task from Danish naval stations instead.

Acting Chief of Defence Michael Hyldgaard said he had taken the executive decision to rescind the warships from service “under the impression of a worsening threat picture and because the units we send out must be ready to solve the task”.

Poulsen described the decision as “necessary”, and said the ships would go to sea again “once the error has been rectified”.

Though the systems failure aboard Iver Huitfeldt – which left the crew unable to launch defensive missiles for half an hour during a drone attack – happened on 9 March, the Defence Minister did not learn of the event until April, when it was reported by the military media Olfi.

The fallout saw Poulsen fire then-General Flemming Lentfer as Chief of Defence, telling press he “no longer trusts” Lentfer.