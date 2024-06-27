News round up

Novo Nordisk announces partial hiring freeze

The Copenhagen Post

Denmark’s largest and currently most successful company, Novo Nordisk, is introducing a partial hiring freeze. This is done to protect the company culture, writes Finans. Novo Nordisk has experienced a giant surge in the number of employees, as the company has significantly expanded its business to keep up with the demand for diabetes drug Ozempic […]

  • News round up

    Denmark rescinds flagship frigates from NATO navy after missile failure

    ·

    Denmark will no longer contribute two warships to NATO’s standing naval force in the second half of 2024, after the air defence system aboard one of the frigates failed during a drone attack by Houthi pirates in the Red Sea in March.

    “The challenges that the crew of the Iver Huitfeldt experienced during the mission in the Red Sea have still not been rectified. Therefore, we are following the Defence Command’s recommendation not to deploy the frigate for sailing service,” said Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen in a press release.

    Denmark was scheduled to provide the frigates Iver Huitfeldt and Niels Juel as the rotating flagship in NATO’s naval force, SNMG1, along with the force commander and staff, from 11 July to 5 November 2024.

    But Denmark has now proposed to handle the task from Danish naval stations instead.

    Acting Chief of Defence Michael Hyldgaard said he had taken the executive decision to rescind the warships from service “under the impression of a worsening threat picture and because the units we send out must be ready to solve the task”.

    Poulsen described the decision as “necessary”, and said the ships would go to sea again “once the error has been rectified”.

    Though the systems failure aboard Iver Huitfeldt – which left the crew unable to launch defensive missiles for half an hour during a drone attack – happened on 9 March, the Defence Minister did not learn of the event until April, when it was reported by the military media Olfi.

    The fallout saw Poulsen fire then-General Flemming Lentfer as Chief of Defence, telling press he “no longer trusts” Lentfer.

  • News round up

    More than 5000 children in Copenhagen live in poverty

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    There are 5,036 poor children in Copenhagen. These new figures come from the Municipality of Copenhagen, writes TV2 Kosmopol. Just under half of the city’s poor children live in either Brønshøj-Husum, Bispebjerg or Nørrebro. While Østerbro is one of the places in the capital where the fewest poor children live – according to the report. […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk announces partial hiring freeze

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark’s largest and currently most successful company, Novo Nordisk, is introducing a partial hiring freeze. This is done to protect the company culture, writes Finans. Novo Nordisk has experienced a giant surge in the number of employees, as the company has significantly expanded its business to keep up with the demand for diabetes drug Ozempic […]

  • News round up

    Record number of travellers at Copenhagen Airport this summer

    ·

    Between June and August this year, Copenhagen Airport is expecting to hit a record number of travellers. Up to nine million passengers are expected to take off and land on the runways of the biggest travel hub in the Nordics, according to a Copenhagen Airport press release. That figure exceeds by over a million last […]

  • News round up

    Denmark issues DKK 80 billion humanitarian aid package to Gaza and the West Bank

    ·

    The Danish government has issued a new humanitarian support package for Gaza and the West Bank of DKK 80 million. Since October, more than 37,000 Palestinians in the Gaza strip have been killed in Israeli military air and artillery strikes, according to Palestinian health authorities, while the majority of the country’s population suffers from ongoing […]

  • News round up

    Training of Ukrainian pilots on Danish soil will stop after 2024

    ·

    By the end of the year, Ukrainian soldiers will no longer be trained to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark, said Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen at a press conference on Monday with Norway’s Defense Minister, Bjørn Arild Gram. This is out of “respect for” the fact that Denmark is transitioning to F-35 combat aircraft, […]

  • News round up

    Euro 24: Denmark through after yet another draw – Germany awaits on Saturday

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark has not won a game at Euro 24 in Germany. Neither has Denmark lost after three group matches. That will change on Saturday, when the hosts and favorites Germany await in a showdown in Dortmund. A goalless and uneventful draw against Serbia was enough for Denmark to finish second in Group C, which sadly […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk gets Wegovy approved in China – stock hits a new record

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Novo Nordisk’s popular weight loss drug Wegovy has been approved for the treatment of severe obesity in China. “We can confirm that Wegovy has been approved in China for the treatment of severe obesity or obesity with at least one weight-related comorbidity,” Novo Nordisk writes to Ritzau. China has previously been described as a market […]

  • News round up

    Tougher sentences coming on Anti-Semitism

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Danish politicians have agreed to establish zones with increased punishment for hate crimes, for example of an anti-Semitic nature. This is presented at a press conference headed by Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard on Tuesday. All parties in Folketinget are in the agreement. “In these months and years, we have a huge obligation to do […]

  • News round up

    Israeli company launches Novo Nordisk competitor weight-loss drug in US

    ·

    In November last year, the US Food and Drug Administration approved a weight loss drug for the US market by the Indianapolis-based firm Eli Lilly, to rival the success of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy. The drug, Zepbound, is a rebrand of Eli Lilly’s type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro, which was already approved for use on the […]

  • News round up

    Stress increases the demand for health insurance

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    In 2010, 1.2 million Danes had health insurance. Today, the number is 2.9 million – or almost as many as employed in Denmark, writes Berlingske. The vast majority of them have the insurance through their employer-paid pension scheme, says F&P, which represents companies within insurance and pensions. “Private health insurance and health schemes have become […]

  • News round up

    Crown Prince Christian graduates – looks ahead to conscription

    ·

    The Danish Crown Prince has completed his final exam and thereby graduated from the high school Ordrup Gymnasium, reports Ekstra Bladet. There have been no official announcements about what the Crown Prince will do now that he is finished with school. In the DR program A royal journey, which aired in October 2023 around the […]

  • News round up

    First Muslim burial ground in Nordsjælland to be established

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Hillerød Municipality has decided to establish the first Muslim burial ground in Nordsjælland. It is happening after a group of citizens, who all live in Hillerød and are Muslims, have applied for it, writes Sjællandske Nyheder. The burial site is to be in Hillerød, and the decision has been approved by local politicians. According to […]

  • News round up

    Danish PM spearheads anti-Big Tech alliance to protect children in the EU

    ·

    On Monday, the government announced a new partnership with a number of youth organisations, which will work to protect children in the EU from the business models of tech giants and the addictive design of social media. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is one of the architects of the partnership. Speaking to Politiken, she described a […]

  • News round up

    Justice Minister: Police and education initiatives to combat antisemitism expected “before summer”

    ·

    The government is drafting an agreement of educational and police initiatives to combat anti-Semitic threats, harassment and hate speech, according to Ritzau. The Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard said in a written statement that he hopes for a “broad political agreement before the summer”, and that parliamentary talks were already underway in April and June. […]

  • News round up

    Estonian chef wins Denmark’s biggest cooking competition on Bornholm

    ·

    Estonian chef Artur Kazaritski won the largest TV cooking competition in Denmark, Sol over Gudhjem, on Saturday. It’s Kazaritski’s second victory in a row at the prestigious cooking competition, according to TV2 Bornholm. He joins a small club of participants to have won the competition twice: Henrik Jyrk, who is now the host of the […]

  • News round up

    Tourists damage famous hiking area: “Don’t mess with Møn,” say locals

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Each year 400,000 tourists visit Møn, an island close to the south coast of Sjælland. However, according to local residents, the visitors must take better care of Møn’s nature, writes TV2 Øst. Some guests leave footprints that are not good for nature. It is mainly rubbish, food and toilet paper that hikers leave behind on […]

  • News round up

    Euro 24: Denmark and England settle for a tie, all on the line on Tuesday

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The result was the same as against Slovenia, yet the emotions afterwards way more positive. Denmark and England shared the spoils after a 1-1 encounter in Frankfurt, after a game where Denmark often looked the better side. Harry Kane put England ahead after sleepy defending from Danish left-back Victor Kristiansen. Morten Hjulmand leveled matters before […]

  • News round up

    Slaughterhouse employee arrested for killing colleague at work

    ·

    One person died on Thursday after an incident between two employees at a Danish Crown slaughterhouse in Holsted near Esbjerg in Jylland. The case is being treated as a homicide and a 42-year-old man has been arrested, according to a press release from Syd- and Sønderjyllands Police. Authorities received the report at 11:31AM, and made […]

  • News round up

    Danish state fund to buy up and rewild farmland on the horizon

    ·

    A state fund to purchase agricultural land from landowners and rewild it may be on the way. The government is prepared to earmark up to DKK 50 billion, but “the figure may end up being higher”, according to information obtained by Berlingske. The proposal is part of the green tripartite negotiations to agree a carbon […]

  • News round up

    Iodine tablets flying off the shelves

    ·

    Iodine tablets have flown off the shelves of the nation’s pharmacies this week, after Danish authorities recommended that citizens stock them in the house as part of its new crisis preparation guidelines. The guidelines, published on Saturday, specify that people under 40 and breastfeeding women should stock a three-day supply of iodine tablets to prevent […]

  • News round up

    Pension giant ATP invests in defence company Terma

    ·

    The pension giant Arbejdsmarkedets Tillegspension (ATP) is investing “a single digit” billion kroner sum in the defence company Terma, according to a company press release. Terma is Denmark’s largest manufacturer of parts and systems for international defence, security and aerospace, employing some 1,700 employees in East Jutland. Terma is a world leader in radars – […]

  • News round up

    120 new electric bike charging stations to be placed across Denmark

    ·

    120 new public charging stations for electric bicycles will be set up across Denmark to encourage greener transport habits, according to the Road Directorate. DKK 12.2 million in EU funding was set aside to build the stations as part of an agreement on the green transition of road transport. Today the Road Directorate announced the […]

  • News round up

    Aarhus: Five men charged with importing 466,000 pills in transnational drug bust

    ·

    A large police operation in Aarhus on Tuesday saw five men arrested for trafficking hundreds of thousands of pills to Denmark. East Jutland Police on Tuesday made arrests and searches at a number of addresses – including in western Aarhus – supported by the Southeast Jutland Police and several special units. The men are charged […]

  • News round up

    Denmark to make ‘historic’ direct investments in Ukrainian arms industry

    ·

    Denmark presented its 19th donation package to Ukraine today – a financial boost which, according to Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, puts Ukraine within touching distance of producing its own weapons. Løkke presented the package at a meeting of the Foreign Policy Council along with Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, who told Ritzau news agency […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk building catches fire for third time in just over a month

    ·

    A large fire broke out at an office building rented by Novo Nordisk in Bagsværd, north of Copenhagen this afternoon. Nobody has been reported hurt in the incident. The fire, which generated plumes of dark smoke and loud bangs from inside the building, is now under control, writes the Beredskab East emergency service in a […]

  • News round up

    Rain record broken – dry spell on the way

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Heavy rain hit the capital area on Saturday. If you think you had seen that before, well, you’re right. The weekend’s rain brought 20.6 millimeters of precipitation over Denmark. It was enough to break a Danish weather record, writes TV2. Since July 2023, 1086.3 millimeters of precipitation has fallen. It is the wettest 12-month period […]

  • News round up

    Denmark plans for fewer children in 2035

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    94 out of the country’s 98 municipalities have had their number of children in the age group zero to six years in 2035 adjusted downwards. This appears from a new projection from Danmarks Statistik, writes Politiken. Half of the municipalities have over 10 percent fewer children in 2035, compared to what Danmarks Statistik has estimated […]

  • News round up

    Euro 24: Ghosts of late come back to haunt Denmark – favorites are off to a flier

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark had to settle with a 1-1 draw with Slovenia on Sunday at the Euro 24 in Germany. A brilliantly crafted opener by Jonas Wind and goalscorer Christian Eriksen proved to be the only joy as the Slovenians got a richly deserved equalizer 13 minutes from time struck by Erik Janza. England top Group C […]

  • News round up

    Finnish insurance company makes DKK 33 billion bid to acquire Topdanmark

    ·

    The Finnish insurance company Sampo has made a DKK 33 billion offer in an all-share-deal to buy Topdanmark, said the two companies in a press release on Monday. Topdanmark is one of the country’s largest insurance companies, covering private individuals, businesses and agriculture. Sampo already owns 48.5 percent of the company, according to LSEG data,  […]

  • News round up

    Danes’ natural gas consumption continues to decline

    ·

    Total natural gas consumption in Denmark fell by 3.6 percent in 2023, according to a calculation by Danmarks Statistik based on annual energy accounts.

    The decline in usage in 2023 comes after sanctions imposed on Russia in 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine drove natural gas prices up in the EU.

    Though prices in Denmark have now returned to levels comparable with 2021, the Danes have continued to reduce their dependence on natural gas.

    Not only has the proportion of gas in the overall national energy supply decreased, but a significant number of households have replaced their natural gas boiler with other energy sources, reports Ritzau.

    “It is another good step for the green transition. I note that the share of biogas continues to rise, and thus we are well on our way to securing a 100 percent green gas system,” commented Troels Ranis, deputy director of Danish Industry.

    Biogas is an energy source produced by the breakdown of organic matter such as food scraps and animal waste.

    Combined, renewable energy sources are becoming an ever larger proportion of Danes’ total energy use, according to the annual accounts.

    Their share in energy consumption has increased year on year from just under a quarter in 2011, to 45.2 percent in 2023.

    The majority of the Danish renewable energy comes from solid biomass, which includes wood pellets and wood chips, used to produce electricity and district heating.

    It’s worth noting that, despite the popular celebration of biogas, there is plenty of controversy around the green credentials of burning wood in this form.

    It has been widely promoted by industry as a cleaner, more renewable energy alternative to coal and gas. But while the wood pellets industry claims it uses only waste wood and branches, environmental groups say there is strong evidence that vast swaths of valuable, untouched forest have been clear cut to feed the growing sector.

    Elsewhere in Denmark’s renewable energy sector, wind power made up 10.6 percent of the total energy consumption in 2023. This figure has remained roughly constant.

    The total Danish energy consumption – without calculating fuel for vehicles, ships and aircraft abroad – was 0.2 percent lower than the previous year.

  • News round up

    Tourists flock to Denmark’s newly UNESCO-listed Viking fortresses

    ·

    Last year, five Viking fortresses in five different locations across Denmark were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. The archaeological sites at Aggersborg, Fyrkat, Nonnebakken, Trelleborg and Borgring comprise a system of monumental ring-shaped fortresses, constructed between about 970 and 980 CE, which share a uniform geometric design.  And since the UNESCO listing, the […]

  • News round up

    Students’ reading ability affected if Danish is not spoken at home

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    School kids with an immigrant background continue to perform worse in reading than pupils without an immigrant background. This is reported by the Ministry of Education on the basis of a new PISA survey, which focuses on students with an immigrant background. Among students with an immigrant background, 40 percent perform poorly in reading. For […]

  • News round up

    Danish Prime Minister changes democracy summit plans after assault 

    ·

    The Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was scheduled to take part in the opening day of the annual democracy summit Folkemødet on Thursday – but she will not arrive until Friday, the Prime Minister’s office has confirmed to Ritzau news agency and the media TV2. She will instead take part in an adapted program on […]

  • News round up

    Sales of alcohol and tobacco are decreasing

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Danish stores sold 44.4 million liters of pure alcohol and 3,852 cigarettes last year. Although that sounds like a lot, it’s actually down from 2022, according to Danmarks Statistik. The numbers of cigarettes sold last year, corresponds to 804 cigarettes per person over the age of 18. In 2022, the number was 854 pieces per […]

  • News round up

    Nordic Waste owner in rare interview: “We should have communicated more”

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    In January, a landslide caused major pollution at the village of Ølst near Randers in Jutland. No more cleaning by Nordic Waste – owner and billionaire creates a climate fund The company Nordic Waste was criticized for not taking responsibility. The wealthy owners let the company go bankrupt, and the public authorities are left with […]

  • News round up

    Nicki Minaj turns up three hours late to Copenhagen concert

    ·

    Last night, the audience in Copenhagen’s Royal Arena waited almost three extra hours for the US rap star Nicki Minaj to show up on stage to perform the Danish leg of her ‘Pink Friday 2’ tour. It was not worth the wait, say reviewers. “When Nicki Minaj finally showed up at the Royal Arena, she […]

  Danish PM after assault: "I'm not myself yet"

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    On Friday, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was assaulted and struck on the street in inner Copenhagen. A 39-year-old Polish man has been arrested for the assault. Now she comments on the attack and Socialdemokratiet’s poor election. “I am not quite myself yet, I take care of my work as prime minister, and I will always […]

  • News round up

    Major international festival 3daysofdesign kicks off in Copenhagen – biggest edition yet

    ·

    The international furniture, interiors, architecture and material design festival, 3daysofdesign, kicks off in Copenhagen today, drawing exhibitors and visitors from all over the world for a packed schedule of exhibitions, networking and events in the Danish capital. This year’s festival theme is DARE TO DREAM. “Dreams are the gateway to our innermost thoughts. A springboard […]

  • News round up

    Too hot to handle: Popular Korean instant noodles banned in Denmark

    ·

    Several varieties instant noodles from the popular Korean brand Samyang have been banned from sale in Denmark because they contain so much capsaicin that they can cause acute poisoning. The products are Samyang Buldak 3 x Spicy & Hot Chicken, 2 x Spicy & Hot Chicken and Hot Chicken Stew, according to a press release […]

  • News round up

    Danish aid package will support craft training for Ukrainian women

    ·

    Denmark has announced a fourth reconstruction package for Ukraine. This time, DKK 250 million kroner will go towards supporting practical education for Ukrainians in Mykolaiv. The Danish minister for development cooperation and global climate policy, Dan Jørgensen, told the news agency Ritzau that the funding will help to plug the skills gap caused by war […]

  • News round up

    Half of Denmark’s drinking-water boreholes are contaminated

    ·

    Over half of all of Denmark’s drinking water boreholes are contaminated with PFAS and pesticides, according to the latest State of the Nation 2024 report ‘Water & Environment’ compiled by the Association of Consulting Engineers (FRI). A borehole is a narrow shaft, used to extract groundwater. Water from these natural sources does not generally require […]

  • News round up

    Roskilde Festival 2024 sold out

    ·

    If you thought that you could leave it until tomorrow to get your ticket for Roskilde Festival, there is bad news. The festival is officially sold out, write the organisers on X. Tickets for the whole festival, from Thursday to Saturday, ran out on 31 May, but the one-day tickets are now gone too. You […]

  • News round up

    Hidden recordings convict a man for killing pregnant woman in 2016

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    A 30-year-old man is found guilty of the murder of the 32-year-old pregnant Louise Borglit in Elverparken in Herlev in 2016. The court disregarded the convicted’s explanation that he was at a friend’s house on the evening of Friday 4 November. Allegedly, he took drugs and ate dinner there. Louise Borglit was stabbed 11 times […]

  • News round up

    Inflation increase in May as electricity and rent prices rise

    ·

    In May, the overall consumer price index rose by 2.2 percent compared to the same month the previous year. It’s a jump up from the inflation rate in April, which measured at 0.8 percent. The higher inflation in May was mostly due to increased electricity prices. Good and servicesServices – meaning work or that does […]

  • News round up

    39 Copenhagen festivals receive state funding – see the list

    ·

    Copenhagen municipality’s Culture and Leisure Committee has announced which festivals to which they have granted three- and one-year subsidies for 2025-27 and 2025. 39 Copenhagen festivals have received a total of DKK 48 million in funding. The subsidies are distributed from the ‘Festival Pool’, whose purpose is to support the city’s festivals. The largest sums […]

  • News round up

    Ticketmaster hack hits millions – deleting account too tricky, says Consumer Council

    ·

    After Ticketmaster was hacked in early June and some 560 million users’ data breached, the ticket platform urged account holders to change their passwords as soon as possible. But the Consumer Council has criticised the platform for making it too difficult for users to completely delete their accounts. To delete your account, you must fill […]

  • News round up

    Devasting poll for government parties before EP-Election

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Shortly before the EP elections, the three governing parties are hit by dismal polling Worst news is for Socialdemokratiet and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who for the first time in many years, is not enjoying the title as Denmark’s largest party. In the poll from TV 2, Socialdemokratiets only receives 16.7 percent of the vote. […]

  • News round up

    Euro 24 and the Olympics make it difficult to get train tickets

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    If you plan to travel in Europe by train this summer, hurry up! Due to the Euro 24 in football and the Olympics in Paris, DSB (Danish Railways) has a significant increase in sold tickets over the summer. “There are still seats available, but if you haven’t bought your ticket yet, it’s a good idea […]

  • News round up

    Growing feeling of security in Copenhagen’s nightlife

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The number of Copenhageners who feel safe in the evening and night hours has never been higher. According to Copenhagen Municipality’s latest safety survey, four out of five Copenhageners feel safe after dark. “There are still areas where too many Copenhageners feel unsafe. It is crucial that we continue to prevent organized crime and maintain […]

