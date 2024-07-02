News round up

Roskilde headliner pulls out day before show

·

The 22-year-old South African singer Tyla has pulled out of Roskilde the day before she was scheduled to headline the Danish music festival, due to “unforeseen circumstances”. In an announcement on the official website, Roskilde Festival promises a “replacement is on the way”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roskilde Festival (@roskildefestival) […]

  • News round up

    Former Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt’s husband elected in UK

    ·

    Labour politician Stephen Kinnock, who is married to former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt, has been elected as the new MP in the constituency of Aberafan Maesteg on the South Wales coast, in last night’s UK general election. Kinnock won the seat with a total of 17,838 votes. The nearest challenger was the Reform Party’s […]

  • News round up

    Denmark advises against travel to Israel as Hezbollah conflict intensifies

    ·

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised against all travel to Israel in the light of new escalations in hostilities between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel. The ministry’s travel safety guide had previously advised against non-essential travel to the country. However, the security risk was adjusted upward on Thursday, when Hezbollah claimed that the movement had […]

  • News round up

    Almost every fourth person in Copenhagen is an immigrant or a descendant

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    There is a significant difference between where in the country immigrants and descendants live. A new calculation from Danmarks Statistik shows that almost every fourth citizen – 23 percent – in the Capital Region is an immigrant or a descendant, writes Ritzau. This is significantly higher than in the four other regions, where the share […]

  • News round up

    Copenhagen: 28-year-old man stabbed to death in Amager

    ·

    A 28-year-old man has died after being stabbed last night on Amagerfælledvej in Amager, Copenhagen. The police received a report about “disorder” at 00:58, warden Jonathan Wald told Ekstra Bladet . “When we arrive, we find a person who is badly injured as a result of a stab wound, and the person in question has subsequently died,” […]

  • News round up

    New figures: Brexit has eroded Danish-UK trade

    ·

    Changes to import and export agreements between the UK and the European Union as a result of Brexit have cost Danish exports dearly in both revenue and jobs, according to a new calculation by Dansk Industri (DI). Total Danish exports to the UK are below their pre-Brexit levels, while trade between Denmark and the EU […]

  • News round up

    Many kids and teenagers are not examined in time in psychiatry

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The Capital Region (Region Hovedstaden) has a target that 70 percent of the patients in child and youth psychiatry must be examined within 30 days, but on average only 13 percent of the patients were examined on time in March, April and May. These numbers come in a new report prepared for the region’s psychiatry […]

  • News round up

  • News round up

    Young mystery shoppers uncovered illegal sales in every third store

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Yesterday was the first time that the National Security Agency had to use young people under 18 to buy in physical stores. This is done to tighten supervision of the sale of alcohol and tobacco to minors with age control in physical stores. On the first day, more than one in three shops selling alcohol, […]

  • News round up

    Copenhagen Airport headed for record summer

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Based on the number of passengers through June, Copenhagen Airport is headed for a great summer. Copenhagen Airport has so far recorded 16 days with over 100,000 passengers compared to just three days in 2023. The airport had 2.8 million travelers through it in June, distributed over the 293 summer routes that fly outbound from […]

  • News round up

    Police suspect fireworks accident after Korsør explosion kills one and evacuates 140

    ·

    A 52-year-old man has died and around 140 evacuated from a residential area in Kosør, after an explosion in a housing estate in Korsør on Monday. The incident is being treated as an accident that likely “has something to do with fireworks”, Anton Havegaard from the South Zealand and Lolland-Falster Police told DR this morning. Chemicals […]

  • News round up

    Danes love electric cars

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    For the first time, an electric car is the most popular car in six months, announces Mobility, the organization for car importers in Denmark. “It is good for the green transition that electric cars now make up almost half of new sales. The positive development just continues,” says Mads Rørvig, managing director of Mobillity Denmark. […]

  • News round up

    Wages in Denmark are soaring

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Figures from the Danish Employers’ Association show that wages in the first quarter were 6.5 percent higher than in the same period last year, writes Ritzau. That is the highest wage increase rate since 1987. “Things are going well with Danes’ real wages, which are now back above the level from before the inflation crisis […]

  • News round up

    VAR didn’t do Denmark any favors on the way out of Euro 24

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    To beat the host country Germany in Euro 24, you need to play well and have a bit of luck. Denmark managed neither. That’s why the red and whites will not advance. They come home. Germany won 2-0 in a match mostly remembered for a stoppage of play after 35 minutes due to thunder – […]

  • News round up

    Denmark takes 200 quota refugees from Rwanda, Eritrea, Afghanistan

    ·

    Denmark will accept 200 refugees from Rwanda, Eritrea and Afghanistan in 2024 as part of the UN’s quota system. As last year, they will primarily be women and children, writes the Ministry of Immigration and Integration in a press release. Specifically, the quota will apply to refugees from Rwandan, Eritrean and Afghan camps, as well […]

  • News round up

    International student achieves highest grade in Denmark with six A-levels

    ·

    Sheng Li, a student at Det Internationale Gymnasium at Niels Brock in Copenhagen has matriculated high school with the highest grade-average in Denmark. His score of 12.7 across six A-levels was hard won: for the three years of his studies, he would help his parents in their sushi restaurant after school each day before finishing homework […]

  • News round up

    EU has got new leadership – Mette Frederiksen is not part of it

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Ursula von der Leyen continues as president of the European Commission. Kaja Kallas will become head of EU’s foreign affairs and Antonio Costa will become EU president. Two right-wing politicians from Germany and Estonia and a social democrat from Portugal. Two women and a man, the cabal has broken up. The Danish Prime Minister did […]

  • News round up

    Danish review company Trustpilot booms on London Stock Exchange

    ·

    In 2023, Trustpilot’s Danish subsidiary company achieved a turnover of more than one billion kroner, while its profits rose from 15 to 141 million kroner. The Danish-founded Trustpilot Group plc operates a review site for businesses worldwide on which almost 1 million new consumer reviews are posted each month. The company’s management called the result […]

  • News round up

    Denmark rescinds flagship frigates from NATO navy after missile failure

    ·

    Denmark will no longer contribute two warships to NATO’s standing naval force in the second half of 2024, after the air defence system aboard one of the frigates failed during a drone attack by Houthi pirates in the Red Sea in March. “The challenges that the crew of the Iver Huitfeldt experienced during the mission […]

  • News round up

    More than 5000 children in Copenhagen live in poverty

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    There are 5,036 poor children in Copenhagen. These new figures come from the Municipality of Copenhagen, writes TV2 Kosmopol. Just under half of the city’s poor children live in either Brønshøj-Husum, Bispebjerg or Nørrebro. While Østerbro is one of the places in the capital where the fewest poor children live – according to the report. […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk announces partial hiring freeze

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark’s largest and currently most successful company, Novo Nordisk, is introducing a partial hiring freeze. This is done to protect the company culture, writes Finans. Novo Nordisk has experienced a giant surge in the number of employees, as the company has significantly expanded its business to keep up with the demand for diabetes drug Ozempic […]

  • News round up

    Record number of travellers at Copenhagen Airport this summer

    ·

    Between June and August this year, Copenhagen Airport is expecting to hit a record number of travellers. Up to nine million passengers are expected to take off and land on the runways of the biggest travel hub in the Nordics, according to a Copenhagen Airport press release. That figure exceeds by over a million last […]

  • News round up

    Denmark issues DKK 80 billion humanitarian aid package to Gaza and the West Bank

    ·

    The Danish government has issued a new humanitarian support package for Gaza and the West Bank of DKK 80 million. Since October, more than 37,000 Palestinians in the Gaza strip have been killed in Israeli military air and artillery strikes, according to Palestinian health authorities, while the majority of the country’s population suffers from ongoing […]

  • News round up

    Training of Ukrainian pilots on Danish soil will stop after 2024

    ·

    By the end of the year, Ukrainian soldiers will no longer be trained to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark, said Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen at a press conference on Monday with Norway’s Defense Minister, Bjørn Arild Gram. This is out of “respect for” the fact that Denmark is transitioning to F-35 combat aircraft, […]

  • News round up

    Euro 24: Denmark through after yet another draw – Germany awaits on Saturday

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark has not won a game at Euro 24 in Germany. Neither has Denmark lost after three group matches. That will change on Saturday, when the hosts and favorites Germany await in a showdown in Dortmund. A goalless and uneventful draw against Serbia was enough for Denmark to finish second in Group C, which sadly […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk gets Wegovy approved in China – stock hits a new record

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Novo Nordisk’s popular weight loss drug Wegovy has been approved for the treatment of severe obesity in China. “We can confirm that Wegovy has been approved in China for the treatment of severe obesity or obesity with at least one weight-related comorbidity,” Novo Nordisk writes to Ritzau. China has previously been described as a market […]

  • News round up

    Tougher sentences coming on Anti-Semitism

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Danish politicians have agreed to establish zones with increased punishment for hate crimes, for example of an anti-Semitic nature. This is presented at a press conference headed by Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard on Tuesday. All parties in Folketinget are in the agreement. “In these months and years, we have a huge obligation to do […]

  • News round up

    Israeli company launches Novo Nordisk competitor weight-loss drug in US

    ·

    In November last year, the US Food and Drug Administration approved a weight loss drug for the US market by the Indianapolis-based firm Eli Lilly, to rival the success of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy. The drug, Zepbound, is a rebrand of Eli Lilly’s type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro, which was already approved for use on the […]

  • News round up

    Stress increases the demand for health insurance

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    In 2010, 1.2 million Danes had health insurance. Today, the number is 2.9 million – or almost as many as employed in Denmark, writes Berlingske. The vast majority of them have the insurance through their employer-paid pension scheme, says F&P, which represents companies within insurance and pensions. “Private health insurance and health schemes have become […]

  • News round up

    Crown Prince Christian graduates – looks ahead to conscription

    ·

    The Danish Crown Prince has completed his final exam and thereby graduated from the high school Ordrup Gymnasium, reports Ekstra Bladet. There have been no official announcements about what the Crown Prince will do now that he is finished with school. In the DR program A royal journey, which aired in October 2023 around the […]

  • News round up

    First Muslim burial ground in Nordsjælland to be established

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Hillerød Municipality has decided to establish the first Muslim burial ground in Nordsjælland. It is happening after a group of citizens, who all live in Hillerød and are Muslims, have applied for it, writes Sjællandske Nyheder. The burial site is to be in Hillerød, and the decision has been approved by local politicians. According to […]

  • News round up

    Danish PM spearheads anti-Big Tech alliance to protect children in the EU

    ·

    On Monday, the government announced a new partnership with a number of youth organisations, which will work to protect children in the EU from the business models of tech giants and the addictive design of social media. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is one of the architects of the partnership. Speaking to Politiken, she described a […]

  • News round up

    Justice Minister: Police and education initiatives to combat antisemitism expected “before summer”

    ·

    The government is drafting an agreement of educational and police initiatives to combat anti-Semitic threats, harassment and hate speech, according to Ritzau. The Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard said in a written statement that he hopes for a “broad political agreement before the summer”, and that parliamentary talks were already underway in April and June. […]

  • News round up

    Estonian chef wins Denmark’s biggest cooking competition on Bornholm

    ·

    Estonian chef Artur Kazaritski won the largest TV cooking competition in Denmark, Sol over Gudhjem, on Saturday. It’s Kazaritski’s second victory in a row at the prestigious cooking competition, according to TV2 Bornholm. He joins a small club of participants to have won the competition twice: Henrik Jyrk, who is now the host of the […]

  • News round up

    Tourists damage famous hiking area: “Don’t mess with Møn,” say locals

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Each year 400,000 tourists visit Møn, an island close to the south coast of Sjælland. However, according to local residents, the visitors must take better care of Møn’s nature, writes TV2 Øst. Some guests leave footprints that are not good for nature. It is mainly rubbish, food and toilet paper that hikers leave behind on […]

  • News round up

    Euro 24: Denmark and England settle for a tie, all on the line on Tuesday

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    The result was the same as against Slovenia, yet the emotions afterwards way more positive. Denmark and England shared the spoils after a 1-1 encounter in Frankfurt, after a game where Denmark often looked the better side. Harry Kane put England ahead after sleepy defending from Danish left-back Victor Kristiansen. Morten Hjulmand leveled matters before […]

  • News round up

    Slaughterhouse employee arrested for killing colleague at work

    ·

    One person died on Thursday after an incident between two employees at a Danish Crown slaughterhouse in Holsted near Esbjerg in Jylland. The case is being treated as a homicide and a 42-year-old man has been arrested, according to a press release from Syd- and Sønderjyllands Police. Authorities received the report at 11:31AM, and made […]

  • News round up

    Danish state fund to buy up and rewild farmland on the horizon

    ·

    A state fund to purchase agricultural land from landowners and rewild it may be on the way. The government is prepared to earmark up to DKK 50 billion, but “the figure may end up being higher”, according to information obtained by Berlingske. The proposal is part of the green tripartite negotiations to agree a carbon […]

  • News round up

    Iodine tablets flying off the shelves

    ·

    Iodine tablets have flown off the shelves of the nation’s pharmacies this week, after Danish authorities recommended that citizens stock them in the house as part of its new crisis preparation guidelines. The guidelines, published on Saturday, specify that people under 40 and breastfeeding women should stock a three-day supply of iodine tablets to prevent […]

  • News round up

    Pension giant ATP invests in defence company Terma

    ·

    The pension giant Arbejdsmarkedets Tillegspension (ATP) is investing “a single digit” billion kroner sum in the defence company Terma, according to a company press release. Terma is Denmark’s largest manufacturer of parts and systems for international defence, security and aerospace, employing some 1,700 employees in East Jutland. Terma is a world leader in radars – […]

  • News round up

    120 new electric bike charging stations to be placed across Denmark

    ·

    120 new public charging stations for electric bicycles will be set up across Denmark to encourage greener transport habits, according to the Road Directorate. DKK 12.2 million in EU funding was set aside to build the stations as part of an agreement on the green transition of road transport. Today the Road Directorate announced the […]

  • News round up

    Aarhus: Five men charged with importing 466,000 pills in transnational drug bust

    ·

    A large police operation in Aarhus on Tuesday saw five men arrested for trafficking hundreds of thousands of pills to Denmark. East Jutland Police on Tuesday made arrests and searches at a number of addresses – including in western Aarhus – supported by the Southeast Jutland Police and several special units. The men are charged […]

  • News round up

    Denmark to make ‘historic’ direct investments in Ukrainian arms industry

    ·

    Denmark presented its 19th donation package to Ukraine today – a financial boost which, according to Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, puts Ukraine within touching distance of producing its own weapons. Løkke presented the package at a meeting of the Foreign Policy Council along with Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, who told Ritzau news agency […]

  • News round up

    Novo Nordisk building catches fire for third time in just over a month

    ·

    A large fire broke out at an office building rented by Novo Nordisk in Bagsværd, north of Copenhagen this afternoon. Nobody has been reported hurt in the incident. The fire, which generated plumes of dark smoke and loud bangs from inside the building, is now under control, writes the Beredskab East emergency service in a […]

  • News round up

    Rain record broken – dry spell on the way

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Heavy rain hit the capital area on Saturday. If you think you had seen that before, well, you’re right. The weekend’s rain brought 20.6 millimeters of precipitation over Denmark. It was enough to break a Danish weather record, writes TV2. Since July 2023, 1086.3 millimeters of precipitation has fallen. It is the wettest 12-month period […]

  • News round up

    Denmark plans for fewer children in 2035

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    94 out of the country’s 98 municipalities have had their number of children in the age group zero to six years in 2035 adjusted downwards. This appears from a new projection from Danmarks Statistik, writes Politiken. Half of the municipalities have over 10 percent fewer children in 2035, compared to what Danmarks Statistik has estimated […]

  • News round up

    Euro 24: Ghosts of late come back to haunt Denmark – favorites are off to a flier

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    Denmark had to settle with a 1-1 draw with Slovenia on Sunday at the Euro 24 in Germany. A brilliantly crafted opener by Jonas Wind and goalscorer Christian Eriksen proved to be the only joy as the Slovenians got a richly deserved equalizer 13 minutes from time struck by Erik Janza. England top Group C […]

  • News round up

    Finnish insurance company makes DKK 33 billion bid to acquire Topdanmark

    ·

    The Finnish insurance company Sampo has made a DKK 33 billion offer in an all-share-deal to buy Topdanmark, said the two companies in a press release on Monday. Topdanmark is one of the country’s largest insurance companies, covering private individuals, businesses and agriculture. Sampo already owns 48.5 percent of the company, according to LSEG data,  […]

  • News round up

    Danes’ natural gas consumption continues to decline

    ·

    Total natural gas consumption in Denmark fell by 3.6 percent in 2023, according to a calculation by Danmarks Statistik based on annual energy accounts.

    The decline in usage in 2023 comes after sanctions imposed on Russia in 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine drove natural gas prices up in the EU.

    Though prices in Denmark have now returned to levels comparable with 2021, the Danes have continued to reduce their dependence on natural gas.

    Not only has the proportion of gas in the overall national energy supply decreased, but a significant number of households have replaced their natural gas boiler with other energy sources, reports Ritzau.

    “It is another good step for the green transition. I note that the share of biogas continues to rise, and thus we are well on our way to securing a 100 percent green gas system,” commented Troels Ranis, deputy director of Danish Industry.

    Biogas is an energy source produced by the breakdown of organic matter such as food scraps and animal waste.

    Combined, renewable energy sources are becoming an ever larger proportion of Danes’ total energy use, according to the annual accounts.

    Their share in energy consumption has increased year on year from just under a quarter in 2011, to 45.2 percent in 2023.

    The majority of the Danish renewable energy comes from solid biomass, which includes wood pellets and wood chips, used to produce electricity and district heating.

    It’s worth noting that, despite the popular celebration of biogas, there is plenty of controversy around the green credentials of burning wood in this form.

    It has been widely promoted by industry as a cleaner, more renewable energy alternative to coal and gas. But while the wood pellets industry claims it uses only waste wood and branches, environmental groups say there is strong evidence that vast swaths of valuable, untouched forest have been clear cut to feed the growing sector.

    Elsewhere in Denmark’s renewable energy sector, wind power made up 10.6 percent of the total energy consumption in 2023. This figure has remained roughly constant.

    The total Danish energy consumption – without calculating fuel for vehicles, ships and aircraft abroad – was 0.2 percent lower than the previous year.

  • News round up

    Tourists flock to Denmark’s newly UNESCO-listed Viking fortresses

    ·

    Last year, five Viking fortresses in five different locations across Denmark were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. The archaeological sites at Aggersborg, Fyrkat, Nonnebakken, Trelleborg and Borgring comprise a system of monumental ring-shaped fortresses, constructed between about 970 and 980 CE, which share a uniform geometric design.  And since the UNESCO listing, the […]

  • News round up

    Students’ reading ability affected if Danish is not spoken at home

    ·

    The Copenhagen Post

    School kids with an immigrant background continue to perform worse in reading than pupils without an immigrant background. This is reported by the Ministry of Education on the basis of a new PISA survey, which focuses on students with an immigrant background. Among students with an immigrant background, 40 percent perform poorly in reading. For […]

