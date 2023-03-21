Garbage men go on strike in Copenhagen 

Strife relating to working conditions could affect rubbish collection across all districts in the city

Bags might pile up high in the coming weeks (photo: Pixabay)

A conflict between hundreds of sanitation workers and their place of work could lead to erratic rubbish collection across Copenhagen in the coming weeks.

According to union media Fagbladet 3F, 550 workers have gone on strike over working conditions at Amager Ressourcecenter (ARC).

Piles of garbage on the horizon?

Fagbladet 3F wrote that the garbage collectors in question pick up rubbish all across the city.

More specifically, the city centre, Christianshavn, Tårnby, Dragør, Amager, Vesterbro, Østerbro, Nørrebro, Nordvest, Valby, Brønshøj, Husum and Frederiksberg.

ARC said it has requested the help of local government association KL to solve the conflict.