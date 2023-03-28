Podcasts

More people migrating to Denmark for work 

Christian W    March 28th, 2023

Over 31,000 people arrived for a job in 2022, which was a 24 percent increase compared to the previous year 

Over 70 percent of people coming to Denmark to work are aged 18-39 (photo: Pixabay)

New figures from Danmarks Statistik suggest that more and more people are moving to Denmark for work. 

The stats reveal that 31,600 people migrated to Denmark for job-related reasons in 2022 – a 24 percent increase compared to 2021.

It’s also the highest number in a quarter of a century, although the collection of such data only started in 1997.

In comparison, the previous ten years saw an average of 21,200 people arrive in Denmark with a work permit in their possession.

Delving deeper into the numbers, it emerges that the biggest share of people who entered Denmark to work last year were Romanians (around 6,000 people), followed by Poland (3,700) and India (2,800).

READ ALSO: Copenhagen has world’s best work-life balance, according to Forbes study

India the big movers
Indeed, India saw the biggest jump in workers coming to Denmark compared to 2021 – a 73 percent rise.

Italy, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Spain, Germany, Portugal and the UK completed the top ten.

The stats also showed that of those coming to Denmark to work, 39 percent were 18-29-year-olds, while 33 percent were aged 30-39.

Finally, of all the immigrants with an address in Denmark as of 1 January 2023, 25 percent had a work permit – up from 18 percent in 2013.

The figures come on the heels of a report last month, which showed that every eighth full-time worker in Denmark was a foreigner.

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

