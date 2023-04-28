Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

National

695 Views

#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day

Uffe Jørgensen Odde    April 28th, 2023

Share

ANALYSIS: A highly unusual and extremely critical case has hit the Danish unions shortly ahead of their biggest day of the year

As May 1 approaches, the Lizette Risgaard case is a real pickle for the unions (photo: Wiki Commons/Lisa Risager)

Head of FH, Lizette Risgaard, is accused of having offended a number of young men. She admits that her behavior has been “inappropriate” and “unprofessional”.

The crisis has hit the largest national trade union confederation in Denmark hard.

A powerful top figure and the first female leader of FH, the 62-year-old is the first woman publically embroiled in a big #MeToo case in recent years.

The case arose when Berlingske and Ekstra Bladet shed light on the story after speaking to the men in question, as well as witnesses to a series of episodes.

The common demoninator is that Risgaard touched the men unwantedly and that they felt discomfort due to the inappropriate behavior.

READ ALSO: Union boss accused of inappropriate behaviour

External legal investigation
Early Friday, FH’s executive committee held an emergency meeting, where it was partly requested that Risgaard continue on as chairman. But also that an external legal investigation would be initiated.

That buys Risgaard some time.

But it is difficult to see a credible way going forward – regardless of the fact that she has regretted her behavior and openly apologised without hesitation.

May 1 is International Labour Day, a key day for the union movement in Denmark.

However, instead of raging at the government over the historic scrapping of Great Prayer Day as a national holiday or the curtailing of senior pensions, all focus will now be on Risgaard’s #MeToo scandal.

Best case scenario is that the legal investigation does not find grounds for the crushing criticism of Risgaard and a public apology might be enough.

Still, the case will haunt the chairman, who will be stripped of authority in future #MeToo cases. Contrary to what the trade union movement, on behalf of its members, has fought for.

READ ALSO: Responses to Denmark’s latest big #MeToo scandal range from disbelief to anger

Loss of credibility
Danes may well forgive her, as they have their past leaders.

Take, for example, the foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who has survived turmoil a number of times. He is now back as one of Denmark’s most powerful men.

The problem for Risgaard and the trade union movement, however, is the loss of credibility.

Before you exercise your right to criticise others for harassment and discrimination – take a peak in your own backyard!

Major unions are forced to choose between asking Risgaard to step down – even if many do not think the case is serious enough for that outcome – or support a compromised chairman and thus become the object of criticism due to nepotism.

It’s the devil’s dilemma, because any future phrases associated with union #MeToo campaigns will surely ring hollow to the public.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

National

#MeToo case shakes the trade union movement: Risgaard a “lame duck” ahead of Labour Day

ANALYSIS: A highly unusual and extremely critical case has hit the Danish unions shortly ahead of their biggest day of the year

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

National

Responses to Denmark’s latest big #MeToo scandal range from disbelief to anger

Christian W

National

Report: Denmark is closing in on political climate targets

Nicolai Kampmann

Business

Union boss accused of inappropriate behaviour

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Activities

Voilà: Voltaire and venner are velkom! French-language theatre play to make debut this weekend

Leticia Bossi

National

Huge rise in employment among women from non-Western countries

Ramisha Ali

Local

How a 12-year-old award winner conceived a revolutionary idea watching the tumble-drier

Leticia Bossi

Local

Copenhagen eyeing new Metro lines

Christian W

Advertisement

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

National

Government wants citizenship applicants to remain in Denmark until the famous handshake

Christian W

Denmark

Employees fired for prying into Konservative leader’s private life

CPH Post reporter

Culture

Wee jauntie for Jussi: Netflix to set ‘Department Q’ TV series in Scotland

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Concert Review: Post delivered with aplomb

Eric Mananga

Activities

HOT IN TOWN: Don’t miss Mikkeller’s 13th birthday party or ‘STOMP’ at Tivoli

Ben Hamilton

Local

Construction hell: Mayor fumes over road work chaos

Roads in Copenhagen are dug up some 11,000 times a year, but the supervision of projects is well below acceptable, contends Jakob Næsager

Christian W

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

International

Russian revelations continue: 38 Nordic-based intelligence officers identified by documentary

CPH POST reporter

Local

Celebrating Sakura beneath the cherry blossom trees in Copenhagen

Leticia Bossi

Advertisement

General

Police charge 32-year-old man with murder of Emilie Meng

Ben Hamilton

National

Youth party organisation: High profile MP is far from reality

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Local

Delays galore at Copenhagen Airport over lack of air traffic controllers 

Christian W

Activities

May the fourth be with these brave high-wire walkers

Ben Hamilton

Local

Fox in the dock: Proof that Danish society really does look after its weakest members

Ben Hamilton

Culture

White director of new slavery film would have turned down job out of respect to ‘Black Lives Matter’

Ben Hamilton

National

Diabetes cases skyrocketing in Denmark

Christian W

April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

Business

Sales of organic food declined for first time in 2022

Christian W

Local

My ♥ CPH: “My Dad used to say I was living in Wonderland”

Leticia Bossi

Advertisement

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Opinion

Design Undefined: How foreign creatives fit into their new environment in Denmark

Julia Fazio

Denmark

Interview: Jarl Cordua on the importance of speaking Danish in Denmark

Sebastian Haw

National

Denmark gets frugal budget

Ben Hamilton

National

Political News in Digest: #MeToo case causes headache for the government

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Inside Danish Sport: Superliga title race neck-and-neck

Nicolai Kampmann

International

Opposition urges action over revelations that Russian boats are using Faroes as a marina

Ben Hamilton

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Hyggeaften, hiking Zealand’s north coast and hoodies for goalposts

Leticia Bossi

National

Copenhagen named among top European cities for green living

Christian W

News

Danish ice hockey team starts fundraiser to keep Russian player in the country

Loïc Padovani

International

Copenhagen calls upon its US ‘sister’ to show a more Danish level of tolerance to LGBTQ+ events

Leticia Bossi

Local

Man sets himself on fire outside US Embassy

Ben Hamilton