Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

201

Activities

On Screens this Spring: Bridgerton’s got a new bride, but what would the Indian Matchmaking matriarch say?

SHIRSHA CHAKRABORTY
May 11th, 2023

Share

PREVIEW: All the best films and TV shows heading to you in April and May

Inside the World of Queen Charlotte and King George in the new Bridgerton spin-off

Seema Taparia might seen like an unlikely star. The Mumbai marriage consultant became famous in her late 50s, so it’s not like she’s been craving fame, so why all the criticism, trolling and memes? Her show Indian Matchmakin (S3; Netflix; April 21) keeps on getting better. It has taken India and the world by storm, so haters got to hate, I guess.

There is much curiosity surrounding the series such as whether it is scripted or the couples featured are still married or together after filming finishes. In season three, Taparia returns to give reality checks to singles looking to bind their love forever. But the question is will Seema’s peculiar character overpower the ridiculous stereotypes portrayed in the series?

Best of the dramas
Are you a period drama lover? Pay close attention to Spy/master (S1; HBO Max; May 19), a historical espionage English-language drama set in Romania during the Cold War. The central character, Victor Godeanu (Alec Secăreanu – God’s Own Country), juggles his spying with an advisory role to President Nicolae Ceaușescu as great risk to himself and his family. “As a child, I used to watch James Bond, which is a very cartoony version of espionage. It was something we really wanted to avoid. We wanted it to feel real,” explained writer Kirsten Peters.

Also worthy of your consideration is War Sailor (Netflix; April 2), a Norwegian limited edition miniseries. Based on a true story, a Norwegian ship is halfway across the Atlantic Ocean when World War II breaks out and has no choice but to participate.

Also set during WWII, Transatlantic (Netflix; April 7; 64) depicts how the Emergency Rescue Committee helped artists escape after the fall of France. It has its moments, but we’re not sure it ever fully realises its potential.

White House Plumbers (HBO Max; May 2; 60) is a five-part satirical miniseries that tells the captivating story of how Richard Nixon’s Watergate masterminds, E Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), unknowingly toppled the presidency they were trying to defend. It is based on the 2007 book Integrity by Egil Krogh and Matthew Krogh.

And finally, post-apocalyptic tale Silo (S1; Apple TV+; May 5; 75) stars Rebecca Ferguson as an engineer living underground with 10,000 others – and then a murder takes place. This adaptation of Hugh Howey’s trilogy is absolutely riveting. Strong characterisation and haunting music serves it well.

Second-best romcoms
Hearts flutter when Ben (Harry Lawtey – Industry, The Pale Blue Eye) meets Jess (Sophia Brown – The Witcher: Blood Origin) in You & Me (S1; TV2TV; May 5). This British romantic comedy also combines as the three protagonists more collide than fall in love.

Of similar ilk, A Tourist’s Guide to Love (Netflix; April 21; 49 on Metacritic) follows a recently heartbroken undercover holiday company executive to Vietnam where she falls for her tour guide. Breathtaking aerial shots of Vietnam make up for all the cheesy dialogue.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix; May 5; 76) is like the popular series based on a romance novel by Julia Quinn about how Queen Charlotte fell in love with King George. Lavish sets, charming lighting, strong characters, and the name of Bridgerton will have viewers rushing in.

Disco vibes
Documentary maker Roger Ross Williams, who in 2014 became the first black director to ever win an Oscar (in his case for Short Live Film), is turning his attention to Donna Summer with Love to love you, Donna Summer (S1; HBO; May 21). Expect a wholesome disco journey as you get lost in the montage of black-and-white videos of Donna living her life in centre stage.

Staying with the music theme, the musical The Muppets Mayhem (Disney+; May 10; 73) comes highly recommended – mostly thanks to an awful lot of vibrant and hilarious cameos. This is family entertainment at its best.

While One More Time (Netflix; April 21) has nothing to do with the irritating Daft Punk single you won’t be able to get out of your head now we’ve mentioned it. Not groundbreaking, but certainly watchable, Amelia time travels from her 40th birthday back to being 18.

Stream me a river
But if you’re not a Marvel fan – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (May 5; 65 ) was the big release – it’s tricky to know what might tempt you to the cinemas this May.

Instead, your best option is staying in with Netflix – we recommend Spirit Rangers (May 8), Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (May 9), Mulligan (S1; May 12), Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (May 16), I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (S3; May 30) – or Apple: Harriet the Spy (S2; May 5), City on Fire (S1; May 12), Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (May 12; 75 on Metacritic), High Desert (S1; May 17), Prehistoric Planet (S2; May 23) and Platonic (S1; May 24).

Platonic … doesn’t sound like Seema Taparia’s cup of tea at all.

Most popular

Local

New Copenhagen trains to ease commuter congestion by end of decade

1

Ben Hamilton

Business

Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal

2

CPH POST reporter

National

Solar power generating record levels of electricity in Denmark

3

Christian W

Activities

Unique Copenhagen tour with a focus on immigrant life

4

Ramisha Ali

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

Activities

On Screens this Spring: Bridgerton’s got a new bride, but what would the Indian Matchmaking matriarch say?

PREVIEW: All the best films and TV shows heading to you in April and May

SHIRSHA CHAKRABORTY

Business

SAS faces billion-euro bill after EU annuls state bailout struck in 2020

Ramisha Ali

National

Opposition alliance proposes new strategy to more easily recruit foreign workers

Ramisha Ali

Local

Copenhagen Marathon to disrupt traffic this Sunday

Leticia Bossi

National

Defence minister Ellemann-Jensen to return from sick leave on August 1

Christian W

Business

New household goods chain expanding in Copenhagen: 13 stores to open by end of 2024

Leticia Bossi

Local

Sunny, warm weekend in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Culture

Sixth best or sixth worst? Eurovision semi-final will decide tonight!

Leticia Bossi

Advertisement

Opinion

The Road Less Taken: Why the Danish childhood deserves UNESCO heritage recognition

Jessica Alexander

International

Calming Copenhagen: Capital ranked top city in Europe  for boosting mental well-being

Ramisha Ali

Local

Former policeman shocked he can so easily find school kids dealing cocaine in Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

Sponsored content

Sommer i København: 3 oplevelser, du ikke bør snyde dig for

This content is sponsored

National

Increasing numbers unfit to serve in Army due to psychological and weight issues, say recruiters

Ben Hamilton

Local

First cargo bike parking stands popping up in Copenhagen

Christian W

Business

Inflation down, property prices up – but the cost of living is still spiralling

Any forecasts of a collapse in house prices is misplaced, contends Curt Liliegreen, the head of Boligøkonomisk Videncenter

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

Luxurious relaxing like in the old days

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

Activities

Performance Review: Gotta love this olden days Hollywood homage

Leticia Bossi

Advertisement

Business

Wondering why the meeting went on forever – you’re in good company!

Ben Hamilton

Business

Major supermarket chains won’t follow Lidl’s lead and stop selling tobacco products

Ben Hamilton

Denmark

Another #MeToo case: this time a mayor who kissed a woman at a Xmas party

Ben Hamilton

News

Now it’s official! Christian Eriksen is the ‘Comeback Kid’

Ben Hamilton

Activities

Unique Copenhagen tour with a focus on immigrant life

Ramisha Ali

Life in Denmark

My ♥ CPH: He felt the electricity in his ♥

Ben Hamilton

Business

Building for the future: Copenhagen Airport to spend 5 billion on expanding terminal

CPH POST reporter

Latest Podcast April 2nd, 2021

Morten Winther - Headhunting and good leadership

All Podcasts

National

Bada Bingo: Lottery provider fined for breaching gambling rules

Ben Hamilton

National

High school intake should be reduced – educators

CPH POST reporter

Advertisement

Opinion

Dating the Danes: Are one-night stands the only way?

Maroua Sajeb

Opinion

Opinion: Disrespecting the dead, endangering the living

Bob Cobley

Opinion

Building Green Habits: Understand your consumables!

Sruthi Surendran

Activities

This Week in Copenhagen: Candlelight concerts, Christiania escapades and … Corrosion of Conformity

Leticia Bossi

News

Sports News in Digest: Fitness and a cool head key to Rune enduring in Rome and Paris

Nicolai Kampmann

National

Solar power generating record levels of electricity in Denmark

Christian W

Business

Demand for weight loss medication overwhelms key health and production players

Nicolai Kampmann

Life in Denmark

Balancing through life – far away from home

Ben Hamilton

National

Further #MeToo fallout : Key leadership figure suspended in FH case

Ramisha Ali

Business

Danish in the workplace: Companies focus on social aspects

Christian W

National

Farewell Great Prayer Day: Danes will have to celebrate confirmations on another day in the future

Savour the flavour tomorrow, because it will likely be the last time the fourth Friday after Easter is a public holiday

Copenhagen Post staff

Local

Mayor looking to shut down Pusher Street permanently 

Christian W

History

Why Danes light candles in their windows tonight

Uffe Jørgensen Odde and Christian W