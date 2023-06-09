Podcasts

Jobs

News

Activities

Opinion

History

Other

667

News

Sports body warns against live-streaming of youths

Ben Hamilton
June 9th, 2023

Share

Parents, clubs and associations say they won’t be stopping, but are open to following guidelines

The pressure got to her unfortunately (photo: Copenhagen Celtic)

It’s a standard cliche in US dramas that Pops is a bad father because he keeps on missing his son’s baseball games – it’s practically the central story-line of the 1992 film ‘Hook’, for example.

But modern technology is helping parents across the world. Suddenly they can be at work and watch their children’s sports events – all thanks to live streaming.

However, the DIF, the country’s biggest sports confederation, warns against such developments, arguing the cameras exert unnecessary extra pressure on the youngsters to perform and “be talented”. 

It is the body’s recommendation that “matches, exhibitions, training sessions and competitions for children and young people under the age of 18 should not be live streamed”.

Swimming against the current
Recently, a number of different sports clubs and associations have started using the services of Sportway, a specialist streaming company.

Swimming Denmark has already said it will not be following DIF’s recommendation.

“The parents use it to see their children, and the swimmers use it to check their style and if something can be improved,” Swimming Denmark head Allan Nyhus reasoned to DR.

“We live stream from around 8-10 events out of 500 per year. So you shouldn’t think that because you register your child for swimming, you will be filmed all the time.”

Further recommendations
DIF has already figured that some associations might reject the advice, given that they “are experts in their own sports”.

Accordingly it has come up with a list of recommendations. Among them are suggestions that viewers need a login, only the sporting activity should be filmed not the warm-up,  streaming-free zones should be marked out, and provisions should be made to ensure the broadcast can be stopped at any time “at short notice”.

“We will look at the recommendations to see if we can make the streaming even better,” said Nyhus.

Share

Most popular

News

Man shot by police in central Copenhagen

1

Ben Hamilton

News

‘Dark Side of Hygge’ author: What internationals need to understand

2

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Train staff on strike – expect delays

3

CPH POST Reporter

News

Cruise tourists returning to Copenhagen in heavy numbers

4

David Laungaard Lose, Turisme.nu

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

For three days, the pearl of the Baltic Sea steals the country’s attention

From Thursday to Saturday, the cosy fishing village of Allinge on Bornholm will once again provide the setting for the ‘People’s Meeting’. The Danes have copied a Swedish idea, and it has become very popular. Politicians, media, NGOs, business leaders and ordinary people meet, debate and network long into the short summer nights

CPH POST Reporter

News

Man shot by police in central Copenhagen

Ben Hamilton

InOut

Join us for an engaging Pub Quiz Night of fun and competition

TheCopenhagenPost

News

It’s raining Michelin stars on Danish gastronomy

Lars Bo Axelholm, Turisme.nu

News

DSB confirms another day of train delays, cancellations and reduced services

Ben Hamilton

News

Delays at Copenhagen Airport may continue throughout the summer

CPH POST Reporter

News

Denmark over-producing green energy thanks to strong solar and wind combo

Ben Hamilton

Opinion

Green Spotlight: Time for some plane talking?

Sibylle De Valence

Advertisement

News

Public sector salary assessment was meant to help, but perhaps it will only make it worse

CPH POST Reporter

News

My ♥ CPH: “Even though it seems big, the capital is still a very small town”

Shirsha Chakraborty & Leticia Bossi

News

Huge surge in tick-borne virus vaccinations

Ben Hamilton

News

Coop: Hopefully Arla price fall is the first of many

Ben Hamilton

News

Public hugely concerned about future of elderly care

Ben Hamilton

InOut

CPH INSIDER: Move aside Batman … this is the era of the villain

Ben Hamilton

News

Health authority recommends strength training for entire country

The use of weights is advocated not only for adults, but also for children

Ben Hamilton

InOut

This Week in Copenhagen: Time for metal fans to go crazy at Copenhell

Julia Schenner & Leticia Bossi

News

Inflation falls, but food prices face another hurdle: the nearly three-week drought

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

News

Train staff on strike – expect delays

CPH POST Reporter

News

A bloody Sunday that never should have been

CPH POST Reporter

Sponsored content

Kviklån vs. banklån i Danmark: En sammenlignende oversigt

This content is sponsored

News

Inside Danish Sport: Djokovic makes it 23 and history in Paris

Nicolai Kampmann

News

Cruise tourists returning to Copenhagen in heavy numbers

David Laungaard Lose, Turisme.nu

News

Heating up: Public urged to ease their water usage

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Sports body warns against live-streaming of youths

Ben Hamilton

Latest Podcast

Unable to load

All Podcasts

News

Minister deeply worried as report confirms fast escalation of opioid abuse among youngsters

Ben Hamilton

News

Tour of Copenhagen to return for a second circuit of the capital

Ben Hamilton

Advertisement

News

Copenhagen at night: best level of safety in 15 years

Ben Hamilton

News

Employees at private companies about to get a better paycheck

CPH POST Reporter

News

Drought, wildfire and depleted harvest concerns grow as dry sunny spell continues

Ben Hamilton

Life in Denmark

They make 🇩🇰 work: “No two days are the same here, fortunately”

Ramisha Ali

News

‘Dark Side of Hygge’ author: What internationals need to understand

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

InOut

HOT IN TOWN: Why zombie apocalypses tend to bring out the high heels and low-lifes

Leticia Bossi

News

Student study suggests men are feeling the cost of living more than women

Ben Hamilton

News

Danish culture needs to evolve, report concludes

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Has the White House made a campaign video for PM’s bid to become head of NATO?

Ben Hamilton

News

Two more years: Danish national coach extends contract

Uffe Jørgensen Odde

News

Social media causes psychological distress among school girls in Denmark – report 

Increasingly female students are more susceptible to having low self-esteem than boys – often because they are more likely to compare themselves with their peers

Ramisha Ali

Opinion

Englishman in Nyhavn: Caught out at the checkout

Jack Gardner Vaa

Sponsored content

Denmark’s battle against burglaries: Significant progress, but more can be done

This content is sponsored