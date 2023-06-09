News
Sports body warns against live-streaming of youths
Parents, clubs and associations say they won’t be stopping, but are open to following guidelines
It’s a standard cliche in US dramas that Pops is a bad father because he keeps on missing his son’s baseball games – it’s practically the central story-line of the 1992 film ‘Hook’, for example.
But modern technology is helping parents across the world. Suddenly they can be at work and watch their children’s sports events – all thanks to live streaming.
However, the DIF, the country’s biggest sports confederation, warns against such developments, arguing the cameras exert unnecessary extra pressure on the youngsters to perform and “be talented”.
It is the body’s recommendation that “matches, exhibitions, training sessions and competitions for children and young people under the age of 18 should not be live streamed”.
Swimming against the current
Recently, a number of different sports clubs and associations have started using the services of Sportway, a specialist streaming company.
Swimming Denmark has already said it will not be following DIF’s recommendation.
“The parents use it to see their children, and the swimmers use it to check their style and if something can be improved,” Swimming Denmark head Allan Nyhus reasoned to DR.
“We live stream from around 8-10 events out of 500 per year. So you shouldn’t think that because you register your child for swimming, you will be filmed all the time.”
Further recommendations
DIF has already figured that some associations might reject the advice, given that they “are experts in their own sports”.
Accordingly it has come up with a list of recommendations. Among them are suggestions that viewers need a login, only the sporting activity should be filmed not the warm-up, streaming-free zones should be marked out, and provisions should be made to ensure the broadcast can be stopped at any time “at short notice”.
“We will look at the recommendations to see if we can make the streaming even better,” said Nyhus.
Most popular
News
For three days, the pearl of the Baltic Sea steals the country’s attention
From Thursday to Saturday, the cosy fishing village of Allinge on Bornholm will once again provide the setting for the ‘People’s Meeting’. The Danes have copied a Swedish idea, and it has become very popular. Politicians, media, NGOs, business leaders and ordinary people meet, debate and network long into the short summer nights
CPH POST Reporter
Advertisement
News
Public sector salary assessment was meant to help, but perhaps it will only make it worse
CPH POST Reporter
News
My ♥ CPH: “Even though it seems big, the capital is still a very small town”
Shirsha Chakraborty & Leticia Bossi
News
Health authority recommends strength training for entire country
The use of weights is advocated not only for adults, but also for children
Ben Hamilton
InOut
This Week in Copenhagen: Time for metal fans to go crazy at Copenhell
Julia Schenner & Leticia Bossi
News
Inflation falls, but food prices face another hurdle: the nearly three-week drought
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
Sponsored content
Kviklån vs. banklån i Danmark: En sammenlignende oversigt
This content is sponsored
News
Minister deeply worried as report confirms fast escalation of opioid abuse among youngsters
Ben Hamilton
Advertisement
InOut
HOT IN TOWN: Why zombie apocalypses tend to bring out the high heels and low-lifes
Leticia Bossi
News
Social media causes psychological distress among school girls in Denmark – report
Increasingly female students are more susceptible to having low self-esteem than boys – often because they are more likely to compare themselves with their peers
Ramisha Ali