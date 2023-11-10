Podcasts

Jobs

Subscription

News

Things to do

Opinion

Business & Education

Other

492

Sponsored content

Have you locked yourself out? Get help from your local locksmith in Copenhagen

SPONSORED CONTENT
November 10th, 2023

Share

Locking yourself out of your house happens to the best of us. However, it can also pose some serious risks, particularly if there’s someone inside who needs you, like children or a family pet.

If you find yourself locked out of your home in Copenhagen, there are a few ways to get back inside. This article will list what to do if you get locked out, including quickly asking around for assistance, ringing a locksmith Copenhagen and searching for unlocked windows and doors.

Call a locksmith 

If you desperately need to gain access back into your home, calling a professional locksmith is your best option for the quickest way to get back in. You can get help from our locksmiths in Copenhagen who will be there within 30 minutes, no matter the reason you got locked out in the first place.

The cost of lockout services can vary depending on the situation, but if you’re stuck in an emergency or are battling bad weather outside, it’s definitely the best option. 

Seek external help

Shouting for someone to help from inside your house when you’re locked out unfortunately won’t always work – not to mention if there’s no one else home!

Therefore, asking for help from someone who’s outside the property can be a good idea. You might have given a neighbour a spare key, for example, or a friend that lives close by. If you share your home with a partner, you can always ring them to see if they can come home and help, too.

For rental properties, you can also reach out to your landlord; landlords typically have a spare copy of the keys to their properties and might be nearby to come help. Equally, if it’s an apartment block, the manager’s office will also have an extra set of keys.

However, be warned, they might charge an additional lockout fee to get back inside!

Identify unlocked windows and doors

Despite unlocked windows and doors being a massive security risk, they can also be pretty useful if you lose your keys. Checking all the entrances to your home doesn’t hurt when trying to get back in, just remember to take care when shimmying through a window – you’re likely to land off-balance!

And of course, remember to lock any open windows and doors straight back up after.

Becoming locked outside shouldn’t immediately lead to panic, and there are plenty of options available to help get you back inside.

Fore more information on locksmith services and products, visit our website: Mejlshede.dk

Share

Most popular

News round up

A new tax on plane tickets will be announced today

1

Lena Hunter

Explainer

This is why Danes eat roast duck on Mortensaften

2

Lena Hunter
Inflation sets a new record again (photo: Pixabay/assy).

News round up

Inflation in Denmark drops to 0.1 percent

3

Lena Hunter

Life in Denmark

Not without my rye bread: what Danes miss when they are abroad

4

Avi Gopani

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up to receive The Daily Post

News

This is Denmark’s new alcohol and nicotine prevention plan

No more fruity liqueurs for teens; snus is getting a price hike; flavoured tobacco will be made illegal. Here are the details of Denmark’s new alcohol and nicotine prevention plan.

Lena Hunter

News

Iceland braces for volcanic eruption as entire town is evacuated

Lena Hunter

News round up

Financial markets light up – Danish PM hosts mini EU summit

TheCopenhagenPost

News round up

Study: Almost half of Danes want to work less and earn less

Lena Hunter

Sponsored content

Was that a joke…? How to survive Danish humour

SPONSORED CONTENT

News

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: 13 Danish citizens approved to leave Gaza

Lena Hunter

News

Historic royal event: Prince Christian signs declaration to become ‘stand-in’ head of state

Lena Hunter

News

Danish foreign minister visits Israel and the West Bank

Lena Hunter

News round up

Wegovy startles in cardiovascular study, climate activists promise events in capital

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

Dansk Industri: “Great potential in the government’s new Africa ambitions”

Lena Hunter

Fashion

The Iranian designer and activist making waves on Denmark’s fashion scene

Lena Hunter

Life in Denmark

Not without my rye bread: what Danes miss when they are abroad

Avi Gopani

Explainer

This is why Danes eat roast duck on Mortensaften

Lena Hunter

News round up

Inflation in Denmark drops to 0.1 percent

Lena Hunter

Politics

Mette Frederiksen fends off harsh criticism in delicate intelligence affair

Was the top of the government involved in the repatriation of the head of the Defense Intelligence Service? Did the top government condone the wiretapping of the boss, Lars Findsen? Why were details about Findsen’s sexual encounters leaked?

TheCopenhagenPost

News round up

A new tax on plane tickets will be announced today

Lena Hunter

News

Dinner tonight? Restaurant industry hits record turnover in 2023

Lena Hunter
Photo: Vestas

News round up

Vestas has wings again, and Danes are still quite good at speaking English

TheCopenhagenPost

Sponsored content

Have you locked yourself out? Get help from your local locksmith in Copenhagen

SPONSORED CONTENT

Culture

Bridging cultures on stage: a pioneer of English-language theatre traces her story in Denmark

Rushnan Binte Amin

Life in Denmark

Municipalities publish concrete proposal to ease rules for foreign workers

Lena Hunter

Politics

Government announces 2030 Plan – with huge investments in welfare

TheCopenhagenPost

Education

Education cuts: Danish university college slashes foreign places and lays off staff

Lena Hunter

News round up

Three-to-six-year-olds spend 1.5 hours on a screen every day

Lena Hunter

Latest Podcast

News

Finally, tax cuts are due: This is what it means

TheCopenhagenPost

Opinion

Make love and work less

David Munis Zepernick

News round up

Denmark drops leak charges against former minister and former spy chief

Lena Hunter

News round up

Maersk cuts 10,000 jobs – more cases of COVID-19 reported

TheCopenhagenPost

Business

A new type of hotel, aimed at digital nomads and internationals, is taking Copenhagen by storm

Lars Bo Axelholm, Turisme.Nu

News

Nordic countries tighten cooperation on returning migrants to countries of origin

Lena Hunter

News round up

Novo Nordisk records eye-watering multi-billion profit in 2023

Lena Hunter

We Make Denmark Work

From India, via Denmark, to global acclaim: The female engineering leader who smashed the glass ceiling

Pratik Hariharan

News

Netanyahu uses Copenhagen tragedy to defend bombardment of Gaza

Lena Hunter

Opinion

The philosophy of Aktiv Dødshjaelp

Captain Stephen Dean Paul

Life in Denmark

Degree, career, family: A Bangladeshi lawyer’s path to permanence in Denmark

Rushnan Binte Amin

News

Theft, drugs and violence in the police force: Directors summoned today

TheCopenhagenPost

Opinion

Getting a job

Conrad Molden

Your A-kasse will be filled with smiley happy people called Mikkel and Thilde who happily speak English, offer you coffee and have comfortable home lives. The Jobcenter, however, will be the polar opposite.

Business

Launching in November: This free research-backed toolkit helps internationals excel in Danish workplaces

Lena Hunter

News round up

Denmark’s biggest energy company Ørsted reports shocking loss for 2023

Lena Hunter