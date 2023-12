Today, average mid-afternoon temperatures will be between -1 and -4 degrees centigrade in Denmark – but that’s nothing compared to what our Scandinavian neighbours are bearing. Plus, Nordisk Film launches unlimited cinema subscription, and Heartland Festival reveals its summer line-up. Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

Brace yourself for a real Scandinavian winter Photo: Vrangtante Brun/Flickr

Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

Today, average mid-afternoon temperatures will be between -1 and -4 degrees centigrade in Denmark - but that's nothing compared to what our Scandinavian neighbours are bearing. Plus, Nordisk Film launches unlimited cinema subscription, and Heartland Festival reveals its summer line-up.