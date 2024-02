Global allies of Ukraine are meeting in Paris today to reaffirm their unity and determination to overcome “the war of aggression waged by Russia.” Plus, Copenhagen’s M3 and M4 metro lines reopen, Ryanair announces fewer flights at higher prices this summer due to Boeing manufacturing crisis, and a Danish oil tanker is targeted by a Houthi ballistic missile in the Red Sea. Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

The French presidential residence Elysée palace. Photo: Leynadmar/Wikipedia Creative Commons

Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

Global allies of Ukraine are meeting in Paris today to reaffirm their unity and determination to overcome "the war of aggression waged by Russia." Plus, Copenhagen's M3 and M4 metro lines reopen, Ryanair announces fewer flights at higher prices this summer due to Boeing manufacturing crisis, and a Danish oil tanker is targeted by a Houthi ballistic missile in the Red Sea.