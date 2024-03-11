Podcasts

1.4 million visits to annual tax statement website since Friday

Lena Hunter
March 11th, 2024

Waiting times to log in to TastSelv ran into several hours over the weekend, ahead of the official opening of the tax statement website on Monday. Plus, Europe has doubled its arms imports in the past four years, Denmark’s plans to set up its own weapons factory will be more costly than expected, and the high-profile trial of the British hedge-fund trader accused of defrauding the Danish state of DKK 12.7 billion begins today.

Waiting time in minutes to log in to MitID/TastSelv over the weekend. Photo: Skattestyrelsen

