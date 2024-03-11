1.4 million visits to annual tax statement website since Friday

Waiting times to log in to TastSelv ran into several hours over the weekend, ahead of the official opening of the tax statement website on Monday. Plus, Europe has doubled its arms imports in the past four years, Denmark’s plans to set up its own weapons factory will be more costly than expected, and the high-profile trial of the British hedge-fund trader accused of defrauding the Danish state of DKK 12.7 billion begins today. Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

Waiting time in minutes to log in to MitID/TastSelv over the weekend. Photo: Skattestyrelsen

Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

Waiting times to log in to TastSelv ran into several hours over the weekend, ahead of the official opening of the tax statement website on Monday. Plus, Europe has doubled its arms imports in the past four years, Denmark's plans to set up its own weapons factory will be more costly than expected, and the high-profile trial of the British hedge-fund trader accused of defrauding the Danish state of DKK 12.7 billion begins today.