Prime Minister makes strongest call yet for ceasefire in Gaza

The latest on the Israel and Palestine conflict. Photo: The Copenhagen Post

"Today I strongly call for a humanitarian ceasefire, as Denmark has voted for in the UN," said PM Mette Frederiksen, following a dire new report on conditions in Gaza from WHO. Plus, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen has landed safely back on earth after six months in space with a smile and a thumbs up, Danish dairies beat the Greek in the feta category of the World Cheese Championship, and the government announces a multi-million investment to end hash sales and renovate Pusher Street for good.