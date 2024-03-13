News round up
Prime Minister makes strongest call yet for ceasefire in Gaza
“Today I strongly call for a humanitarian ceasefire, as Denmark has voted for in the UN,” said PM Mette Frederiksen, following a dire new report on conditions in Gaza from WHO. Plus, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen has landed safely back on earth after six months in space with a smile and a thumbs up, Danish dairies beat the Greek in the feta category of the World Cheese Championship, and the government announces a multi-million investment to end hash sales and renovate Pusher Street for good.