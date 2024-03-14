Podcasts

News round up

Local hunter shoots raccoon in West Jutland

Lena Hunter
March 14th, 2024

“The raccoon population is on the rise in Germany, and we can expect more here in the future,” says a project coordinator from the Wadden Sea National Park. Plus, Christiania’s infamous Pusher Street will be dug up by craftsmen on April 6 and the “world is invited to help and take a cobblestone as a souvenir”, and Bornholmers flock to crisis preparation course as the government’s “What If?” campaign begins.

The raccoon population is rising in Germany. Photo: Private photo

Top stories in Denmark today:

  • Local hunter shoots raccoon in West Jutland
  • The date is set – Pusher Street will be dug up on April 6
  • Bornholmers flock to crisis preparation course as “What If?” campaign begins

Local hunter shoots raccoon in West Jutland
A local hunter shot a raccoon on Tuesday morning at Kildebjerg Sø a little northwest of Skærbæk and just behind the dyke towards the Wadden Sea, according to DR.

The raccoon is an invasive species in Denmark. 

“The raccoon population is on the rise in Germany, and we can expect more and more raccoons here in the future,” says Jørn Bøgen, coordinator of the Wadden Sea National Park’s predation project, which aims to regulate unwanted predators in the national park.

The date is set – Pusher Street will be dug up on April 6
The cobble-paved Pusher Street in Christiania will be dug up on April 6, according to Hulda Mader from Christiania’s press group.

Christianites and craftsmen will dig up the street, and the rest of the world is invited to help and can take a cobblestone with them as a souvenir, says the press release.

“April 6 is the start of our week of action, where we will begin a physical renovation of Pusher Street to transform it into an area where everyone wants to come. As it is today, people do not really want to come there,” says Mader.

Bornholmers flock to crisis preparation course as “What If?” campaign begins
Following the Danish government’s announcement of its plan to distribute a war and crisis-preparedness leaflet called “What If?” to 14,539 households on Bornholm, a lecture on the subject took place on the island last night.

Just over 20 Bornholmers attended the lecture “Emergency preparedness – prepare yourself for three days”, organised by the Emergency Association, while 80 more are on a waiting list.

“I have come because I do not want to be taken in my bed. I want to be prepared if a crisis strikes,” attendee Conny Hedegaard told DR.

Before the corona pandemic, the Association for Emergency Response often cancelled courses on Bornholm due to lack of interest, but now the demand is so high that the association has had to organise more courses than expected.

