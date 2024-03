Five incidents have been reported since the ban came into force on 14 December – a stark contrast to the preceding period, when 554 burnings, often in front of Muslim countries’ embassies, were reported in just five months. Plus, Folketinget is opening an underground visitor centre, the uptake of vocational training amongst young people is stagnating, and Barack Obama comes to Næstved. Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

Soon he might have a pulpit. Photo: FunkMonk

Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

Five incidents have been reported since the ban came into force on 14 December - a stark contrast to the preceding period, when 554 burnings, often in front of Muslim countries' embassies, were reported in just five months. Plus, Folketinget is opening an underground visitor centre, the uptake of vocational training amongst young people is stagnating, and Barack Obama comes to Næstved.