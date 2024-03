The government has lost its parliamentary majority after a member of Venstre has left the party in protest against a CO2 tax and the party’s participation in the government. The Minister of the Environment will not meet Copenhagen’s wish for more fossil-free zones, and Novo Nordisk is a step behind Eli Lilly in the fight over obesity medicine in the US Full version of this article is only available to subscribers. Already a subscriber, sign in here: Log in Lost your password? Gain unlimited access to all of The Copenhagen Post Our independent reporting can only be published with support from our readers. Monthly subscription 119 DKK/month. (Billed once a month) Give us a try Signup 6 month subscription 99 DKK/month. (Billed twice a year) Save 120 DKK Signup Yearly subscription 79 DKK/month. (Billed once a year) Save 480 DKK Signup Save with a company subscription? Learn more

Inger Støjberg, leader of Danmarksdemokraterne Photo: Danmarksdemokraterne

The government has lost its parliamentary majority after a member of Venstre has left the party in protest against a CO2 tax and the party's participation in the government. The Minister of the Environment will not meet Copenhagen's wish for more fossil-free zones, and Novo Nordisk is a step behind Eli Lilly in the fight over obesity medicine in the US