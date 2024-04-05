Integration Minister: Stop ‘un-Danish’ gender-segregated swimming

“Gender-segregated swimming is foreign to Denmark and undermines integration. We must not let Middle Eastern norms dictate how we design our public spaces,” said the Integration Minister. Plus, the Defence Intelligence Service will investigate a possible information leak in the frigate case which this week resulted in the Minister of Defence firing the Chief of Defence, the Danish Tour de France champion has crashed during a race, breaking several bones, and economists predict a drop in apartment prices in Copenhagen.

